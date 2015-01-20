Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Sweet Dreams Are Made of This
Season 35 E 2 • 04/08/2020
The competitors face off in an explosive Airdrop Extraction, Wes and Johnny manipulate a player with their theatrics, and one player's rivalry with Jennifer gets contentious.
The Challenge
S35 • E1
Mad World
The contestants face their first test in Battle Lines, an unexpected alliance is revealed, and a new game-changing twist is introduced in the quest for $1 million.
04/01/2020
Full Ep
1:04:55
The Challenge
S35 • E2
Sweet Dreams Are Made of This
The competitors face off in an explosive Airdrop Extraction, Wes and Johnny manipulate a player with their theatrics, and one player's rivalry with Jennifer gets contentious.
04/08/2020
Full Ep
1:04:04
The Challenge
S35 • E3
A Hard Jay’s Night
The players compete in an explosive puzzle challenge, Ashley and Bananas butt heads for control of the social game, and Jay remains a target as he flirts with another player.
04/15/2020
Full Ep
1:04:22
The Challenge
S35 • E4
Karma Chameleon
Ashley and Mattie's new alliance quickly unravels, an icy plunge pushes some players past their limit, and Bananas gives Big T a lesson in scheming.
04/22/2020
Full Ep
1:02:19
The Challenge
S35 • E5
Break Up with Your BF, I'm Bored
Wes pours fuel on his fiery feud with Jordan, teams struggle with communication in the Bomb Squad relay, and Bear's persistence may finally pay off.
04/29/2020
Full Ep
1:02:19
The Challenge
S35 • E6
Love Will Tear Us Apart
Jenna considers quitting to try to save her relationship, a cruel prank leaves Kailah distraught, and two players are accused of throwing the "Fast & Furious" challenge.
05/06/2020
Full Ep
1:04:35
The Challenge
S35 • E7
Should I Stay, or Should I Go?
Bear sticks up for Kailah, Aneesa calls out Nany for flirting with Kaycee, and Jenna weighs whether to put herself up for elimination or not.
05/13/2020
Full Ep
1:04:11
The Challenge
S35 • E8
Live and Let Die
The players compete in a Decontamination challenge, Wes and Bananas expose their alliance in order to make a big play, and a double elimination accelerates the competition.
05/20/2020
Full Ep
1:06:26
The Challenge
S35 • E9
Backstabber
Dee tries to keep her hands clean while doing Jenny dirty, the Tunnel Rats challenge puts players underground, and the women, facing double elimination, jockey for red skulls.
05/27/2020
Full Ep
1:04:51
The Challenge
S35 • E10
The Final Countdown
The male competitors feel the pressure to earn a red skull before time runs out, one player takes a dive during trivia, and Wes's fragile alliance with Bananas is tested.
06/03/2020
Full Ep
38:57
The Challenge
S35 • E11
You Ain't Right
Rogan and Jenny plot with Bananas to blindside a disloyal ally, some players bend the rules in the Flagged Down challenge, and two ladies furiously dig to earn a red skull.
06/10/2020
Full Ep
1:04:03
The Challenge
S35 • E12
Pictures of You
Melissa calls out the snakes in the game, Cory is injured while hauling heavy junk across a field, and loyalties are questioned during Purgatory nominations.
06/17/2020
Highlight
01:38
The ChallengeS35 E12
Melissa Explodes at Josh
As the players cast their votes for Purgatory, Melissa goes after Josh, and the two have it out about each other's loyalties.
06/17/2020
