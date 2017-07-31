Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Are You Stalking Me?
Season 3 E 10 • 03/03/2020
Juliette clears the air with Robby, Alex catches Juliette by surprise, Kelsey receives unexpected news, Blend's grand opening is filled with drama, and Chloe plays peacemaker.
Siesta Key
S1 • E1
Romeo and Juliette
Alex is caught between Juliette and his high school girlfriend Madisson, Kelsey turns heads at Alex's party, and Amanda and Chloe compete for Brandon's attention.
07/31/2017
Siesta Key
S3 • E1
What Are Your Real Intentions with Juliette?
Juliette looks for a fresh start with a new man, everyone is shocked by Madisson's familiar new boyfriend, and Cara and Garrett try to pick up the pieces.
01/07/2020
Siesta Key
S3 • E2
New Man, Who Dis?
Madisson introduces Ish to her father, Cara and Garrett reach a crossroads in their relationship, and tempers flare when Juliette and Chloe discuss their fractured friendship.
01/14/2020
Siesta Key
S3 • E3
Where's My Apology?
Chloe considers legal action against Juliette, Madisson worries about Brandon, the lines are blurred in Garrett and Cara's relationship, and Alex returns from Europe.
01/21/2020
Siesta Key
S3 • E4
Are you offended? Because you should be!
Juliette has to choose between her new job or going to Greece with her new boyfriend, Robby. Alex makes a play for a newly single Cara. Brandon and Amanda’s budding romance is threatened by Madisson and Amanda’s ex, JJ.
01/28/2020
Siesta Key
S3 • E5
Why Are You with Somebody Who Doesn't Deserve You?
Juliette tries to clear the air with Alex and make amends with Chloe and Amanda, Kelsey raises eyebrows with someone new, and Alex brings a date to Amanda's party.
02/04/2020
Siesta Key
S3 • E6
Are You Happy With Her?
Juliette has second thoughts about her future with Robby, Kelsey's friendship with Jake raises eyebrows, Robby offers Amanda an apology, and Brandon grows suspicious.
02/11/2020
Siesta Key
S3 • E7
What's Really Going On with You and Alex?
Madisson worries about a life-altering possibility, Alex sends personal texts to Robby, Jared anticipates a call from his ex, and Juliette faces off with Alex and Alyssa.
02/18/2020
Siesta Key
S3 • E8
So You're the Ex-Wife?
Jared's ex-wife Jessica comes to Florida, Chloe gets in the middle of the drama between Alex and Juliette, and Brandon confronts JJ and Amanda about their flirting.
02/25/2020
Siesta Key
S3 • E9
Why Don't You Just Mind Your Own Damn Business?
Juliette tries to avoid drama, Alex and Amanda question Chloe's intentions, and Madisson's future with Ish is jeopardized by her family's disapproval.
03/03/2020
Siesta Key
Siesta Key
S3 • E11
What If It Goes Completely South?
When the gang goes to Nashville to support BG's music, old flames reignite, Alex explodes over Pauly's meddling, and tensions between Juliette, Chloe and Amanda boil over.
03/10/2020
Siesta Key
S3 • E12
Where Did You Sleep Last Night?
Juliette wrestles with her guilt, Alex tries to quell Alyssa's suspicions, Chloe makes a deal, and Madisson catches up with Cara while visiting Ish in New York City.
03/10/2020
Siesta Key
S3 • E13
I'm Not Letting Him Get Away with It
Juliette wrestles with her conscience, Garrett and Kelsey discuss their future, Chloe confesses to Amanda, and Madisson and Ish cope with their long-distance relationship.
06/16/2020
Siesta Key
S3 • E14
I'm Not Asking for Any Judgment
Garrett sends Kelsey mixed signals, Jared's girlfriend butts heads with Chloe, Robby tries to reconnect with Juliette, and Madisson defends her relationship.
06/23/2020
Siesta Key
S3 • E15
I'm Ready for a Good Guy
Brandon reconnects with his former flame Camilla, Amanda and JJ struggle to trust each other, Juliette contemplates a new romance, and Alyssa learns life-changing news.
06/30/2020
Siesta Key
S3 • E16
I'm Gonna Be Drunk for the Next Week
Brandon puts his dreams on hold, Chloe feels overwhelmed at work, Madisson pursues acting, and Juliette is shocked when she finds out Alyssa is pregnant.
07/07/2020
Siesta Key
S3 • E17
I Just Didn't Think It Was Going to Happen So Fast
Juliette takes on a daunting work assignment, Chloe's meddling threatens her friendship with Madisson, and Kelsey's future with Garrett is jeopardized by her ex.
07/14/2020
Siesta Key
S3 • E18
I’m Thankful
Madisson distances herself from the group, Alyssa's mom worries about her daughter's relationship, and unresolved feuds take center stage at Chloe's Friendsgiving dinner.
07/21/2020
Siesta Key
S3 • E19
I Want Him to Have a Girl
Old friends are forced to choose a side as Juliette grows closer to Sam, Amanda and JJ make a decision about their future together, and Alyssa finds out her baby's gender.
07/28/2020
Siesta Key
S3 • E20
Can I Talk to You for a Second?
During the Christmas season, Juliette and Sam become more than just friends, Camilla uses a gift to pressure Brandon to commit, and Chloe blames Ish for her feud with Madisson.
08/04/2020
Siesta Key
S3 • E21
I Didn’t Even Know That You Were That Into Bathing Suits
The crew spends New Year's Eve in Miami, Madisson and Ish go house hunting, Kelsey grows frustrated over Juliette's business venture, and Camilla doesn't like Amanda flirting with Brandon.
08/11/2020
Siesta Key
S3 • E22
I’m Falling For Sam
Kelsey and Madisson share shocking news with Ashley, Juliette and Kelsey's friendship is strained, Garrett launches a supplement line, and Amanda calls out JJ.
08/18/2020
Siesta Key
S3 • E23
I'm Actually, Like, Happy
Brandon faces a decision about his future, Madisson surprises her friends and family with an announcement, and Kelsey questions Juliette's intentions.
08/25/2020
Siesta Key
S3 • E24
Reunion
Jeannie Mai hosts as the Siesta Key cast virtually looks back at breakups, makeups and blowups from Season 3, and the group shares relationship updates, shocking secrets and more.
08/25/2020
Siesta KeyS3 E24
Brandon Drops a Bombshell
Brandon catches his friends by surprise when he reveals why he and Camilla broke up, and Camilla shares her side of the story.
08/26/2020
Siesta KeyS3 E24
Did Juliette Forgive Kelsey?
Juliette and Kelsey discuss the status of their friendship, Kelsey's apology and rebuilding trust.
08/26/2020
