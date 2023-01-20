The Real Friends of WeHo

Palm Springs Shade

Season 1 E 4 • 02/10/2023

Todrick preps for his Pride performance, Joey and Dorion talk for the first time since their argument, Curtis finds his place in the community, and Jaymes reaches his breaking point.

More

Watching

Full Ep
43:21

The Real Friends of WeHo
S1 • E1
Six Degrees of West Hollywood

Brad agrees to style Dorion, Todrick attempts to clear the air, Jaymes enjoys newlywed bliss, Curtis worries about his acting career, and Joey's engagement party spirals out of control.
01/20/2023
Full Ep
41:53

The Real Friends of WeHo
S1 • E2
Thank You for Being a Friend

Todrick worries about his upcoming performance, Curtis navigates his family relationship, Joey tries to make amends, Jaymes turns to Brad for advice, and Dorion deals with a setback.
01/27/2023
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch

The Real Friends of WeHo
S1 • E3
Wigging Out

The group heads to Pride to support Todrick, Brad helps Curtis navigate his role within the gay community, Jaymes worries about Joey attending his party, and tensions rise during dinner.
02/03/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch

The Real Friends of WeHo
S1 • E4
Palm Springs Shade

Todrick preps for his Pride performance, Joey and Dorion talk for the first time since their argument, Curtis finds his place in the community, and Jaymes reaches his breaking point.
02/10/2023
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch

The Real Friends of WeHo
S1 • E5
Family Matters

Brad's sister visits, Curtis celebrates his birthday, Joey and Brian's parents meet one another, Todrick's game night reveals many surprises, and Dorion questions his place in the group.
02/17/2023
Full Ep
41:32
Sign in to Watch

The Real Friends of WeHo
S1 • E6
He Said, He Said

Curtis gets insight into his acting career, Todrick and Jaymes reconnect, Joey starts wedding planning, Dorion drops a bombshell, and Brad’s get together results in a heated argument.
02/24/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Rivalries Go Global on The Challenge: World Championship

International MVPs team with and compete against Challenge legends on The Challenge: World Championship, streaming now exclusively on Paramount+.
03/02/2023
Trailer
00:30

The Real Friends of WeHoS1
Brad Goreski and Todrick Hall Are The Real Friends of WeHo

Fasten your seatbelts for a fierce night with Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall, Curtis Hamilton and more members of their squad when The Real Friends of WeHo premieres Friday, January 20, at 9/8c.
01/06/2023
Trailer
00:15

RidiculousnessS29
New Time, New Season, Same Old Pranks on Ridiculousness

Clear your Monday nights for back-to-back episodes of Ridiculousness with Rob, Steelo and Chanel with an all-new season, Mondays at 8/7c.
01/03/2023
Trailer
01:15

Jersey Shore Family Vacation
It's Time for the Biggest Family Vacation Ever

From Hollywood to New Orleans and beyond, the fam fist pumps their way across the U.S.A. on a new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, premiering Thursday, January 26, at 8/7c.
12/23/2022
Trailer
01:00

RuPaul's Drag RaceS15
Full Throttle Fierceness on RuPaul's Drag Race

Ariana Grande, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris, Ts Madison and more bring high-octane star power to the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race, premiering Friday, January 6 at 8/7c.
12/20/2022