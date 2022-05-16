MTV Couples Retreat
Show Us Your Hand
Season 3 E 1 • 05/02/2023
AJ invites six couples to Las Vegas to work on their issues, Kendra accuses Joc of not fully owning up to his infidelity, and Falynn questions why Jaylan won't set a wedding date.
S2 • E1MTV Couples RetreatDig a Little Deeper
Michael Blackson and Rada invite five new couples to work on their issues, a discussion of open relationships brings up old baggage, and relationship coach AJ brings a surprise guest.
05/16/2022
S2 • E2MTV Couples RetreatBuild the Wall
Daniel tries to make up with Jess, Keonna feels Nick doesn't support her career ambitions, Rada shares her frustrations, and the couples use building blocks to identify their issues.
05/23/2022
S2 • E3MTV Couples RetreatThe Truth Hurts
Keonna and Nick struggle to communicate, Shamari levels with Rada about open relationships, and AJ gets real with Claudia and Kj.
05/30/2022
S2 • E4MTV Couples RetreatSecrets Revealed
The couples get honest about the games they play, three guys refuse to swap phones with their partners, Jess gets fed up with Daniel’s disrespect, and Nick gets bad news from home.
06/06/2022
S2 • E5MTV Couples RetreatHit It or Quit It
Jess struggles to make her true feelings clear to Daniel, Rada begins to rethink her and Michael's relationship, and a sexy date night reveals old wounds for Shamari and Ronnie.
06/13/2022
S2 • E6MTV Couples RetreatOld Wounds
Shamari examines her issues with alcohol, AJ's "elephant in the room" group exercise creates tension between Daniel and KJ, and Styles and Adjua open up about the loss of their daughter.
06/20/2022
S2 • E7MTV Couples RetreatFrom Darkness to Light
Daniel opens up about tragic parts of his childhood, Ronnie has a breakthrough in his one-on-one with AJ, and everyone gets one last opportunity to share their secrets.
06/27/2022
S2 • E8MTV Couples RetreatNew Rules
The couples must negotiate contracts they can use to hold each other accountable, and not every relationship makes it through intact.
06/27/2022
