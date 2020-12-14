Ridiculousness
A Holly Jolly Ridiculousness
Season 19 E 1 • 12/14/2020
Rob, Steelo and Chanel kick off the holiday season with videos of imperfect Christmas moments, uninvited guests, off-the-clock Santas and more.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:00
RidiculousnessS19 • E1A Holly Jolly Ridiculousness
Rob, Steelo and Chanel kick off the holiday season with videos of imperfect Christmas moments, uninvited guests, off-the-clock Santas and more.
12/14/2020
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
RidiculousnessS19 • E2A Holly Jolly Ridiculousness II
Rob, Steelo and Chanel get into the holiday spirit with videos of winter sports fails, disappointing gifts, Christmas decor disasters and more.
12/14/2020
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
RidiculousnessS19 • E3A Holly Jolly Ridiculousness III
Rob and the crew get into the holiday spirit by watching videos of people trying winter sports without snow, ugly sweaters, icy accidents and more.
12/15/2020
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
RidiculousnessS19 • E4A Holly Jolly Ridiculousness IV
For this holiday special, Rob and the crew react to the dangers of Christmas trees, axe-throwing fails, kids opening prank gifts, people sleeping through various activities and more.
12/15/2020
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
RidiculousnessS19 • E5A Holly Jolly Ridiculousness V
Steelo and Chanel join Rob to check out videos featuring Fistmas throwdowns, human dreidels and holiday pageant showstoppers.
12/16/2020
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
RidiculousnessS19 • E6A Holly Jolly Ridiculousness VI
Rob, Steelo and Chanel tap into the holiday cheer by watching videos of plump babies, tumbling travelers, dangerous drivers, overwhelming gifts and more.
12/16/2020
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
RidiculousnessS19 • E7A Holly Jolly Ridiculousness VII
Rob, Steelo and Chanel make the season bright with happy holiday videos of perfect gift reactions, snowmen getting shanked and folks who've had one too many eggnogs.
12/17/2020
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
RidiculousnessS19 • E8A Holly Jolly Ridiculousness VIII
Rob, Chanel and Steelo watch holiday videos of snowball fights, epic falls from great heights, Santas with affinities for extreme activities, forgettable holidays and more.
12/17/2020
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
RidiculousnessS19 • E9A Holly Jolly Ridiculousness IX
Rob, Steelo and Chanel get festive with videos of sledding wipeouts, New Year's Eve celebrations gone wrong, mishaps in church and people who are undoubtedly on Santa's naughty list.
12/18/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:15
Jersey Shore Family VacationIt's Time for the Biggest Family Vacation Ever
From Hollywood to New Orleans and beyond, the fam fist pumps their way across the U.S.A. on a new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, premiering Thursday, January 26, at 8/7c.
12/23/2022
Trailer
01:00
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 Full Throttle Fierceness on RuPaul's Drag Race
Ariana Grande, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris, Ts Madison and more bring high-octane star power to the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race, premiering Friday, January 6 at 8/7c.
12/20/2022
Trailer
00:15
RidiculousnessS29 New Time, New Season, Same Old Pranks on Ridiculousness
Clear your Monday nights for back-to-back episodes of Ridiculousness with Rob, Steelo and Chanel when an all-new season premieres on January 2 at 8/7c.
12/20/2022
Trailer
01:20
Teen Mom Family ReunionS2 Teen Mom Family Reunion Is the Grandmother of All Reunions
The moms invite their mothers on vacation to relax and bond on Teen Mom Family Reunion, premiering January 3 at 8/7c.
12/15/2022