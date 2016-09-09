Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
All Jokes Aside
Season 32 E 14 • 12/09/2016
Featured comedians offer their unique perspectives about the roommates and hilarious situations from the current "Bad Blood" season of Real World.
40:29
The Real World Seattle: Bad Blood
S32 • E1
A Bloody Good Start
Seven strangers kick off the experience of a lifetime when they move into their new Seattle house, but they have no idea seven people they have unfinished business with, their bad blood, will be moving in with them very soon
09/09/2016
Full Ep
40:29
The Real World Seattle: Bad Blood
S32 • E2
Game Enough?
The friendships of the original seven roommates are tested after a fun, family game night turns hostile for Robbie and Mike.
09/16/2016
Full Ep
40:50
The Real World Seattle: Bad Blood
S32 • E3
Not The Show You Think It Is
Broken relationships haunt the original seven roommates when they suspect people from their pasts may be visiting the house very soon. Meanwhile, the seven new roommates meet for the first time and embark on a fun-filled road trip.
09/23/2016
Full Ep
40:29
The Real World Seattle: Bad Blood
S32 • E4
Sleep Mess In Seattle
The original seven roommates are shocked when their exes, rivals, former friends, and estranged family members move into the Seattle house. Theo confronts his cousin,
09/30/2016
Full Ep
40:50
The Real World Seattle: Bad Blood
S32 • E5
Fourteen's a Crowd
Sparks fly as former friends Mike and Peter pursue new romances with Jordan and Anna. Theo's grudge against his cousin, Kassius, takes an emotional toll on both of them.
10/07/2016
Full Ep
40:50
The Real World Seattle: Bad Blood
S32 • E6
Stacked Odds
The feud between sisters Anna and Katrina intensifies when Peter begins sleeping with Anna. Orlana reveals a secret about her former bestie, Jordan, while Jenn seeks closure from her ex, Robbie.
10/14/2016
Full Ep
40:34
The Real World Seattle: Bad Blood
S32 • E7
Petered Out
A scandalous hookup between Jenn and Peter has major repercussions for both of them. Tyara proves to be her own worst enemy in her budding relationship with Theo.
10/21/2016
Full Ep
40:30
The Real World Seattle: Bad Blood
S32 • E8
Drop the Mike
Mike and Jordan's relationship sours when Mike makes controversial racial remarks in front of his roommates, inspiring Kassius to speak at a Black Lives Matter march.
10/28/2016
Full Ep
40:29
The Real World Seattle: Bad Blood
S32 • E9
Blood Cousins
Theo hopes to repair a broken relationship with his cousin, Kassius, but a physical altercation jeopardizes everything. Sisters Anna and Katrina have a blast reconnecting, but their new bond creates tension with Robbie.
11/04/2016
Full Ep
40:30
The Real World Seattle: Bad Blood
S32 • E10
Surprise!
Tyara confronts her former bully, Kim, but a shocking surprise changes everything for Tyara. Sisters Anna and Katrina try to mend their volatile relationship, while party girl Jenn gets too wild for her man, Peter.
11/11/2016
Full Ep
40:29
The Real World Seattle: Bad Blood
S32 • E11
For The Love of Pete
Tyara must figure out her next step after learning she's pregnant. Peter takes his anger out on Jenn for hanging out with Anna, leading to a very tense situation for the entire house.
11/18/2016
Full Ep
40:28
The Real World Seattle: Bad Blood
S32 • E12
Bad Blood No More
The roommates live it up for their final days in the house and hope to end the experience on a positive note. Katrina and Anna stand up to Peter for his angry and controlling behavior towards Jenn, leaving Jenn with a very tough decision to make.
11/25/2016
Full Ep
20:24
The Real World Seattle: Bad Blood
S32 • E13
Infamous Bad Bloods
Familiar faces offer their unique perspectives about the most infamous bad blood relationships over thirty-two seasons of Real World.
12/02/2016
Full Ep
20:31
The Real World Seattle: Bad Blood
