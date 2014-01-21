Are You The One?

Are You The One?
S1 • E1
You Can't Handle the Truth

Twenty eligible but unlucky-in-love singles arrive in Hawaii in hopes of finding their perfect matches for a chance to win $1 million.
01/21/2014
Full Ep
40:19
Sign in to Watch

Are You The One?
S1 • E2
The Temptation of Chris T.

Kayla connects with Ryan after his journals go missing, the challenge tests the housemates' communication skills, and a game of spin the bottle creates new potential matches.
01/28/2014
Full Ep
40:52
Sign in to Watch

Are You The One?
S1 • E3
A Real "G"

Things heat up between Jacy and John, the guys are challenged with identifying quotes from their potential matches, and Brittany and Adam's relationship takes a turn.
02/04/2014
Full Ep
40:51
Sign in to Watch

Are You The One?
S1 • E4
Karma's a Bitch

The guys' exes show up during the challenge to reveal their secrets, tensions flare between Brittany and Adam, and Ashleigh forms a connection with Dre.
02/11/2014
Full Ep
40:53
Sign in to Watch

Are You The One?
S1 • E5
Double Shot

Ashleigh and Dre get their shot at love, the couples scale a waterfall for the challenge, and a Truth Booth reveal puts a new spin on the game.
02/18/2014
Full Ep
40:56
Sign in to Watch

Are You The One?
S1 • E6
Turn the Paige

Chris T. and Shanley's relationship is put on blast, the housemates stuff their faces with unsavory shave ice during the challenge, and Kayla is at a crossroads between Wes and Ryan.
02/25/2014
Full Ep
40:52
Sign in to Watch

Are You The One?
S1 • E7
It's So Hard... to Say Goodbye

The house is in shambles after a potential match's trip to the Truth Booth, Wes gives Kayla an ultimatum, and Shanley is distraught over Chris T.
03/04/2014
Full Ep
40:52
Sign in to Watch

Are You The One?
S1 • E8
Getting Dumped On

Kayla and Ryan's relationship comes to blows, the couples hit the ropes during the challenge, and a housemate intervention jeopardizes a Getaway Date.
03/11/2014
Full Ep
40:52
Sign in to Watch

Are You The One?
S1 • E9
White Party

The housemates and confirmed perfect matches cut loose at a beachside party, Chris T. and Shanley's connection is reignited, and a Truth Booth twist gives the housemates more choices.
03/18/2014
Full Ep
41:05
Sign in to Watch

Are You The One?
S1 • E10
Rub Down with a Happy Ending

After a successful Matchup Ceremony, the housemates strategize a potential match swap, and one of the guys wins special privileges in the challenge that could tip the scales.
03/25/2014
Full Ep
41:31
Sign in to Watch

Are You The One?
S1 • E11
Reunion

The housemates reunite to talk about what went down between Ryan and Kayla, who sent whom naughty sexts and which couples want to take their relationship to the next level.
04/01/2014
Full Ep
42:08
Sign in to Watch

Are You The One?
S2 • E1
One Too Many

An unexpected addition changes the game, a challenge puts the couples on ice, and Paris and Pratt game the system to the disappointment of their housemates.
10/06/2014
Full Ep
39:41
Sign in to Watch

Are You The One?
S2 • E2
The Truth Will Cost You

Tyler feels left out in the house, a beachside challenge has the guys put in work, and a trip to the Truth Booth ends in tears.
10/13/2014
