Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Episode 3
Season 1 E 3 • 09/15/2020
As Thanksgiving nears, an exemplary student discusses her urges to use again, and the staff hits a bureaucratic roadblock while trying to get a bright young student into treatment.
Watching
Full Ep
41:58
16 and Recovering
S1 • E1
Episode 1
At Northshore Recovery High School, 16-year-old cheerleader Alba faces a setback while living with depression, and staffers help 17-year-old Sam find a creative outlet in photography.
09/01/2020
Full Ep
41:46
Sign in to Watch
16 and Recovering
S1 • E2
Episode 2
Support staffer Angel uses his life experiences to help students at Northshore Recovery High School, Joey faces a setback, and Alex fights to stay sober for her mom and sister.
09/08/2020
Full Ep
41:48
Sign in to Watch
16 and Recovering
S1 • E3
Episode 3
As Thanksgiving nears, an exemplary student discusses her urges to use again, and the staff hits a bureaucratic roadblock while trying to get a bright young student into treatment.
09/15/2020
Full Ep
41:31
Sign in to Watch
16 and Recovering
S1 • E4
Episode 4
As graduation approaches for seniors, Emily and Josh reveal big news to his father, Abbie doesn't want to leave school, and John faces a dangerous relapse.
09/22/2020
Highlight
03:55
16 and RecoveringS1 E4
Staffers Share Their Hopes for Graduating Students
On Graduation Day, staffers celebrate Emily's resilience, Abbie's dream to help other young people living with addiction and Johnny's determination to stay on the path to recovery.
09/22/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019