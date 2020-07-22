Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
A Muddy Matter
Season 36 E 8 • 02/03/2021
Lolo blows up at Aneesa following a muddy match in All Brawl, Amber M. and Amber B.'s friendship is threatened, and a vet is hungry for a win in The Crater.
Watching
Full Ep
59:13
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge
S35 • E17
Reunion, Pt. 1
The players reunite virtually and pull back the curtain on what went down in the bunker, including a surprise pregnancy, Aneesa and Nany's feud and Zach's ultimatum to Jenna.
07/22/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge
S35 • E18
Reunion, Pt. 2
Vernon Davis joins the Total Madness players as they share unseen stories about hookups, Jenna and Zach's engagement, Big T's hospital visit and Holy Trinity alliances.
07/29/2020
Full Ep
41:28
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge
S36 • E20
Declassified
The players move into the Double Agents house and size one another up, and TJ previews the complicated and deceitful game that lies ahead.
12/07/2020
Full Ep
1:03:42
The Challenge
S36 • E1
License to Killer Kam
The agents compete in a frantic melee during their first mission, Kam plots against another player after being rejected, and a fiery first elimination upends everyone's strategies.
12/09/2020
Full Ep
1:04:39
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge
S36 • E2
Dive Another Day
The complete rules and true nature of this season's game are revealed, agents re-evaluate their partnerships, an icy plunge devolves into a political stalemate, and Joseph calls out Wes.
12/16/2020
Full Ep
1:04:02
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge
S36 • E3
Enemy of the State
CT and Big T see potential in their new partnership, the agents wrestle on top of a speeding semitruck without harnesses, and Josh's attempt to be a peacemaker creates more conflict.
12/23/2020
Full Ep
1:03:42
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge
S36 • E4
Duplicity
Devin is eager to use his newfound power, the agents must blindly fly drones through a cave, and a headbanger showdown in The Crater threatens to rip apart a friendship.
01/06/2021
Full Ep
1:03:36
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge
S36 • E5
Skyfall
A security breach shakes up the game, partners face a frightening fall in Agent Down, Tori's confidence irks the rookies, and two friends face their worst nightmare in The Crater.
01/13/2021
Full Ep
1:04:47
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge
S36 • E6
From Theresa with Love
Theresa's loyalty is questioned, the agents take part in a grueling race in Smuggle Run, cracks form in a once-strong partnership, and The Crater starts a rivalry between former allies.
01/20/2021
Full Ep
1:03:40
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge
S36 • E7
Die Another Jay
Theresa and Jay are on the defensive, Devin provokes Fessy and Josh at the house after a night out, and TJ penalizes the male competitors who didn't give it their all in Aerial Takedown.
01/27/2021
Full Ep
1:03:26
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge
S36 • E8
A Muddy Matter
Lolo blows up at Aneesa following a muddy match in All Brawl, Amber M. and Amber B.'s friendship is threatened, and a vet is hungry for a win in The Crater.
02/03/2021
Full Ep
1:03:47
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge
S36 • E9
Lady Vengeance
Amber M. confronts Amber B. over her dishonest vote, Theresa opens up about her postpartum depression, and two rivals lock horns in The Crater.
02/10/2021
Full Ep
1:03:33
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge
S36 • E10
A Clockwork Amber
Two agents mix business with pleasure, Lolo and Nam try to find a middle ground that satisfies both of their needs, and Gabby passes on a golden opportunity.
02/17/2021
Full Ep
1:02:18
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge
S36 • E11
An Inconvenient Goof
One agent dominates the Air Lift challenge, Lolo reaches her breaking point, and Darrell's vote determines who will enter the crater.
02/24/2021
Full Ep
1:03:57
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge
S36 • E12
Tinker Tailer Bunny Spy
Two OGs showcase their physical and mental prowess in Dead Ringer, one agent's controversial move crushes a friend's spirit, and a rookie's injury could put him out of commission.
03/03/2021
Full Ep
44:18
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge
S36 • E13
The Spy Who Loved Fessy
The agents confront their fears in Survive the Night, a vet sabotages his partner, and the teams are shaken up after a fierce Ring of Spies elimination.
03/10/2021
Full Ep
1:03:48
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge
S36 • E14
The Best of Enemies
Rivals turned partners try to keep their animosity from holding them back, the agents swim between tectonic plates to solve a puzzle, and Cory hopes to finally break his own curse.
03/17/2021
Full Ep
1:03:39
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge
S36 • E15
Never Say Never Again
Big T builds team chemistry with CT as she chases a gold skull, the competitors take on a skydiving puzzle challenge in Spy Dive, and Kyle's relationship with Aneesa gets rockier.
03/24/2021
Full Ep
43:18
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge
S36 • E16
Most Wanted Man
The agents battle one another in badass metal spheres, a strong alliance must turn on one of their own, and two sneaky players conspire to control the vote but struggle to trust each other.
03/31/2021
Full Ep
1:03:35
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge
S36 • E17
True Lies
Leroy opens up about this being his last season and being so close to the final, one agent from each team sets off on a secret challenge, and two players duke it out in Hall Brawl.
04/07/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
The MTV Movie & TV Awards Are Back and Bigger Than Ever
Toast the year's best film and television at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021, which honors the best scripted entertainment on May 16, followed by a celebration of reality TV on May 17.
04/19/2021
Trailer
01:05
Siesta KeyS4
The Tide Will Turn on the New Season of Siesta Key
New priorities, fragile relationships, broken friendships and life-changing decisions hang in the balance in Season 4 of Siesta Key, premiering May 12 at 8/7c.
04/16/2021
Trailer
00:30
Teen Mom 2S10
Ashley Makes Her Debut on Teen Mom 2
The moms face fresh challenges and welcome into the fold new mom, Ashley, when Teen Mom 2 returns May 4 at 8/7c.
04/14/2021
Trailer
01:20
The Hills: New BeginningsS2
Start Over Again on The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2
Find out why sometimes moving forward means putting everything to the test on Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings, premiering Wednesday, May 12 at 9/8c.
04/14/2021