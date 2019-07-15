Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
After the Show - I Don't Hold Grudges. JK!
Season 1 E 14 • 09/17/2019
Justin, Audrina, Brody, Kaitlynn and more join hosts Michael Strahan and Sara Haines to dish on all the drama from the series premiere and share a peek at what's to come.
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E4
Not to Eavesdrop, but to Eavesdrop
Brody opens up about his fractured relationships, Heidi and Spencer's business turns personal, and Audrina confronts Justin after he denies kissing her.
07/15/2019
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E5
Playing with Fire
Brody tries to protect his house as wildfires tear through Malibu, and Justin is caught in the middle when Audrina and Stephanie address rumors during a trip to Las Vegas.
07/22/2019
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E6
I Don’t Think We Can Be Friends
Brody and Kaitlynn survey the damage to their home after the Malibu fires, Mischa prepares for a high-stakes movie audition, and Heidi tries to revive her pop music career.
07/29/2019
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E7
You're Enemy #1
Brody lashes out after he hears what Stephanie said in Las Vegas, Justin brings an unexpected guest to Frankie and Jen's Friendsgiving dinner and Audrina and Stephanie clash.
08/05/2019
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E8
Are We Exclusive?
Jason opens up about his relapse, Audrina reconnects with her ex Ryan Cabrera, Spencer plans an anniversary surprise for Heidi, and Kaitlynn hosts a black-tie gala.
08/12/2019
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E9
This Hangover Better Be Expensive
Brody and Kaitlynn are at odds on having kids, Brandon is reluctant to define his relationship, and Audrina and Stephanie's beef boils over at Heidi's bachelorette party.
08/19/2019
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E10
Brody Gets Away with So Much
Brandon tries to broker peace between Brody and Stephanie, Kaitlynn resents the rumors about her marriage, and the friends show up to support Audrina's swimwear show.
09/02/2019
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E11
Of Course We're Married
Leading up to Heidi and Spencer's vow renewal, Spencer pries into Brody's personal life, Brandon and Ashley have a difficult conversation, and Whitney opens up to Kaitlynn.
09/09/2019
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E12
I Hope You Say I Do
While in Santa Barbara for Heidi and Spencer's vow renewal ceremony, Heidi introduces Brandon to someone new, Justin and Audrina reconnect, and Kaitlynn confronts Ashley.
09/09/2019
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E13
Shadiest Moments Ever
Relive 10 of the original Hills series' most backstabbing betrayals, fierce feuds and shocking reveals.
09/10/2019
