Siesta Key: Miami Moves
He Was Flirting with Her
Season 5 E 4 • 11/17/2022
Sam and Jordana's party lifestyle rubs Cara the wrong way, rumors about Clark and Mike worry Juliette and Lexie, and Brandon opens up to Christine about his rocky relationship history.
Siesta Key: Miami MovesS4 • E19Stop Texting Me, Stop Calling Me
Juliette returns home from Paris, Cara celebrates her one-year anniversary with Michael (despite her reservations about the state of their relationship), and Jordana cozies up to Sam.
04/14/2022
Siesta Key: Miami MovesS4 • E20Stop Videotaping
Brandon balances his career and being a good father to Quincy, Juliette wonders if she's truly over Sam, and Madisson updates her parents on her wedding planning.
04/21/2022
Siesta Key: Miami MovesS4 • E21I Was Living a Lie with Him
Juliette rethinks her recent hookups with Sam after her friends disapprove of their arrangement, and Chris asks Chloe a question that could take their whirlwind romance to the next level.
04/28/2022
Siesta Key: Miami MovesS4 • E22Someone Sent a Video
Juliette's mixed messages to Sam reach an all-time high when an incriminating video leaks of her with a new guy, and she jets off to L.A. to work on her swimsuit line and visit Madisson.
05/05/2022
Siesta Key: Miami MovesS4 • E23Where's the Popcorn?
Kelsey and Max aren't on the same page regarding where they'll spend their futures, Amanda is shaken when her father suffers a health scare, and Juliette and Sam butt heads at a pool party.
05/12/2022
Siesta Key: Miami MovesS4 • E24You're Moving?
The crew struggles to repair the fractures from the big breakup as Madisson's wedding approaches, Sam considers starting over somewhere new, and Juliette tries to focus on her business.
05/19/2022
Siesta Key: Miami MovesS4 • E25Tiny
Words are exchanged when the group gathers for Madisson and Ish’s wedding; Juliette, Sam and their new partners have an awkward run-in; and Kelsey and Max’s relationship reaches an impasse.
05/26/2022
Siesta Key: Miami MovesS5 • E1Welcome to Miami
As the squad settles in Miami, Juliette's swimsuit line and camera-shy boyfriend compromise her friendship with Chloe, and Sam's living situation with Jordana causes tension with Meghan.
10/27/2022
Siesta Key: Miami MovesS5 • E2You Are in a Huge Pond Now
Chloe and Amanda's patience for Juliette wears thin, Juliette gets professional advice about her personal life, and Sam's behavior toward Jordana has everyone talking.
11/03/2022
Siesta Key: Miami MovesS5 • E3Ask Your Best Friend
Sam seals his fate with Meghan, and Juliette must confront her past anger issues while promoting her swimsuit label -- but not before one more face-off.
11/10/2022
Siesta Key: Miami MovesS5 • E5We Gotta Put On a Good Show
Mike and Lexie reach a decision about their relationship, Juliette copes with the pressure of showcasing JMP The Label at her first Miami Swim Week, and Kelsey and Juliette bury the hatchet.
12/01/2022
Siesta Key: Miami MovesS5 • E6This TV Show Changed You
Madisson arrives in Miami still grieving her stillborn son, Chloe worries she and Chris aren't on the same page about starting a family, and Mike accuses Lexie of cheating.
12/08/2022
Siesta Key: Miami MovesS5 • E7Our Best Friend's Ex-Boyfriend's Shirt
Chloe causes friction with her blunt comments about Jordana's professionalism and Sam's home environment, and a fun day on the yacht is soured by Mike and Lexie's ongoing breakup.
12/15/2022
Siesta Key: Miami MovesS5 • E8He's Never Picked You
Juliette returns from Greece to a rude awakening about Amanda, Jordana's mom visits, Madisson selects an artist for her children's book, and Kelsey has big news to share.
12/22/2022
