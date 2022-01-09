Ridiculousness
Pauly Shore II
Season 28 E 1 • 09/01/2022
Actor and comedian Pauly Shore joins Rob, Chanel and Steelo to weigh in on colorful advice from parents, disastrous band performances, exercise fails and more.
RidiculousnessS28 • E2Chanel and Sterling DLIII
Rob, Steelo and Chanel react to videos of head-to-metal contact, hellish zip line experiences, extremely tough decisions and pushy people.
09/02/2022
RidiculousnessS28 • E3Chanel and Sterling DLIV
Rob, Chanel and Steelo take a look at animals interfering with sports, treacherous tables, massive babies and more.
09/07/2022
RidiculousnessS28 • E4Chanel and Sterling DLV
Rob, Chanel and Steelo examine next-level droolers, sloppy Spider-Man impersonators, full-throttle dancers and accidental vanishing acts.
09/07/2022
RidiculousnessS28 • E5Chanel and Sterling DLVI
Rob, Steelo and Chanel react to savage slides, over-squeezed condiments, mishandled fireworks and wild relaxation rituals.
09/14/2022
RidiculousnessS28 • E6Chanel and Sterling DLVII
Rob, Steelo and Chanel take on wedding wild cards, restaurant mayhem, partying in cowboy boots and devilish goats.
09/14/2022
RidiculousnessS28 • E7Chanel and Sterling DLVIII
Rob, Steelo and Chanel watch videos of jumping fails, alluring aromas, self-defeating athletes and extreme wedgies.
09/16/2022
RidiculousnessS28 • E8Chanel and Sterling DLIX
Rob, Steelo and Chanel react to people falling through thin ice, self-caring kids, wannabe doctors and pizza fury.
09/16/2022
RidiculousnessS28 • E9Chanel and Sterling DLX
Rob, Steelo and Chanel look at clips of misadventures in science, freaky physical features, reckless burnout drivers and lying eyes.
09/23/2022
