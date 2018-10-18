How Far Is Tattoo Far?

S**t Hits the Fan

Season 2 E 3 • 05/23/2019

Promiscuous best friends brand each other with sex life-ruining tattoos, and two frenemies get violent after critiquing each other's hygiene with ink.

How Far Is Tattoo Far?
S1 • E3
Drunk Lessons

Jersey girls Jess and Jordan choose crazy tattoos for each other, and best friends Eddie and Shavonna teach each other painful lessons.
10/18/2018
How Far Is Tattoo Far?
S1 • E4
Mamma Knows Best

Garrett and Micah let each other know where they stand in their relationship, and Jillian and Daevian take their sibling rivalry to an all-new low.
10/18/2018
How Far Is Tattoo Far?
S1 • E5
Bama Babes Bust Out

Floribama Shore besties Aimee and Nilsa boost each other's confidence, and a dysfunctional couple uses ink to push each other's buttons.
10/25/2018
How Far Is Tattoo Far?
S1 • E6
Freaks on Fleek

A pair of drag queens dig up the dirt for some harsh tattoos, and a Jersey party girl reveals a major secret to her best friend via ink.
10/25/2018
How Far Is Tattoo Far?
S1 • E7
Down in the Dumps

Daredevil friends Trevor and Connor take their wild stunts to the next level, and sisters Branee and Jazmine reach a turning point in their lives when a secret is revealed.
11/01/2018
How Far Is Tattoo Far?
S1 • E8
Balls Deep Challenge

Cara Maria and Paulie from The Challenge put their new relationship on the line with their tattoo choices, and best frenemies Tajana and Ashleigh throw shade at one another.
11/01/2018
How Far Is Tattoo Far?
S1 • E9
Payback for a Lifetime

A pair of petty cousins seek revenge on each other, and a fed-up girlfriend sends her baby daddy a clear message about commitment.
11/08/2018
How Far Is Tattoo Far?
S1 • E10
Money Where Your Mouth Is

Sisters Anajah and Deaijia give each other blunt relationship advice, and besties Stephon and Mike get lessons on how to man up.
11/08/2018
How Far Is Tattoo Far?
S2 • E1
Rev My Engine

A happily married couple tests their relationship with spicy tattoo designs, and two exes struggling to co-parent are out for revenge.
05/23/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?
S2 • E2
Kirk and Codi's Bama Bro-Down

Floribama Shore best buds Codi and Kirk tattoo each other with warning signs, and two sisters are determined to bring each other to tears.
05/23/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?
S2 • E4
Deadly Secret

A married couple's relationship is imperiled when they reveal sexual secrets to each other via ink, and best friends teach each other lessons.
05/23/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?
S2 • E5
Kailah Exposes the Truth

Kailah from The Challenge may have missed the mark trying to help her boyfriend conquer his insecurities, and a best friend wants to be something more.
05/30/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?
S2 • E6
Free the Nipple

A woman uses a bloody tattoo to teach her sister about loyalty, and a bromance is tested by a nipple tattoo.
05/31/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?
S2 • E7
A Permanent Proposition

A fed-up wife encourages her husband to grow up with an infantilizing tattoo, and two people trapped in a turbulent relationship each try to break the cycle in different ways.
06/06/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?
S2 • E8
Tony's Ultimate Challenge

Tony from The Challenge has a dorky secret revealed by his fiancee's tattoo design, and a best friend finally gets revenge for a two-timing betrayal.
06/06/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?
S2 • E9
Worst Appointment Ever

Cisco and Byron give each other "landscaping" tattoos, while besties Brad and Darcy reveal each other’s secrets in permanent ink.
06/13/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?
S2 • E10
Suck on This

Sam is obsessed with seeing her friend Andrew’s penis, which is the theme of their tattoos, and Dyhn gives his wife Kenleigh a new appendage to put in her mouth.
06/13/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?
S2 • E11
Liar, Liar, Ass on Fire

A woman pressures her boyfriend to get engaged, but he wants to curb her nosy tendencies first, and a bro code breach is punished with ink.
06/20/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?
S2 • E12
Once a Cheater, Always a Cheater

An unfaithful man tries to win his ex-fiancee back, and a man reveals a secret to get even with his bully of an older brother.
06/20/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?
S2 • E13
Feeling Crabby

Two besties use tattoos to call out each other's sexual appetites, and friends who like to prank each other finally do permanent damage with a pair of humiliating tats.
06/20/2019
Highlight
00:51

How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 E13
Always Prepared

BDave pranks his friend Gage by giving him a tattoo that broadcasts his favorite activity loud and clear.
06/20/2019
Highlight
03:17

How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 E13
Be Careful Who You Do

Skylar uses her tattoo to accuse her friend Jay of having an indiscriminate sexual appetite, and Jay gets vicious about Skylar's taste in men.
06/20/2019
Highlight
01:19

How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 E13
A Bro's Explanation

The only thing more awkward than the tattoo BDave got from his friend Gage is the conversation he'll have to have later with his girlfriend.
06/20/2019
