The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion

Don't Die for Me, Argentina

Season 38 E 1 • 10/12/2022

The competition is off to the races as a romantic rendezvous creates a love triangle, a cocky competitor makes enemies, and a mole is revealed -- all before the first challenge.

S3 • E11
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Champs Vs. Stars Reunion

The Miz and the cast of The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars dish on this seasons competition and drama.
06/26/2018
10/12/2022
S38 • E2
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Friend or Faux

An iconic duo joins the game and shakes things up, Tori gets candid about her mental health, the players compete in Balancing Act, and Turbo holds on to old grudges while making new ones.
10/19/2022
S38 • E3
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
A Bumpy Ride

The new Ride or Dies pair throws Tori for a loop, Tommy and Analyse seek allies, Johnny and Ravyn's dynamic threatens their vitality in the game, and two teams face off in elimination.
10/26/2022
S38 • E4
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Olivin' on the Edge

TJ keeps the surprises coming, several players pair off romantically, the daily challenge tests one vet's biggest fear, and a rookie team cuts a risky deal to stay out of elimination.
11/02/2022
S38 • E5
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Get Rich or Ride or Die Tryin'

The competitors throw an emo-themed house party, some costly mistakes shake up the competition during a relay challenge, and one team uses its power to go after a veteran player.
11/09/2022
S38 • E6
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Come Michele or High Water

Laurel moves on from Horacio to another housemate, Jakk regrets his former friendship with untrustworthy Jay, and Michele's choices leave her racked with guilt.
11/16/2022
S38 • E7
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Deep Web

Nelson makes new enemies, the housemates become suspicious of Devin's strategy, and two teams face off in a climbing and puzzle elimination.
11/23/2022
S38 • E8
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Born to Ride or Die

Bananas celebrates turning 40, the players jump on moving cars in Double Trouble, Nelson faces his toughest choice yet, and two teams try not to get Spun Out in elimination.
11/30/2022
S38 • E9
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Split Decision

After the intense mini-final challenge Haul or Nothing, one pair of Ride or Dies must make difficult decisions that will change the entire game.
12/07/2022
S38 • E10
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Dancing on My Own

Jordan's fling with Nurys upsets Tori, the players take on a challenge inspired by "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," and cracks start to form in the foundation of Faysal's new team.
12/14/2022
S38 • E11
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Nelly: Ride (or Die) Wit Me

TJ runs a dizzying trivia challenge, Nurys comes clean with Tori about her relationship with Jordan, and two players face off in the Pato Brawl, an Argentinean update of the Pole Wrestle.
12/21/2022
Interview
01:17

Ride or Dies Final Words - Nelly: Ride (or Die) Wit Me
The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionS38 E11

The eliminated player processes the tough emotions following a hard-fought battle and wishes the best for their teammate in the rest of the competition.
12/21/2022
