Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Lake Jersey
Season 6 E 3 • 02/09/2023
An illness prevents Deena from flying to North Carolina, Mike's confidence is shaken ahead of the cornhole tournament, and Angelina and Vinny's flirting takes a surprising turn.
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E24Dren
Pauly and Nikki join their friends in San Diego, an outing to visit some wildlife helps end the group chat fiasco, and Nicole's hard-partying alter ego Dren reappears at a birthday dinner.
09/08/2022
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E27Knock Knock! Who's There?
When Vinny teasingly retracts his appreciation post to Angelina, Nikki gets caught in the crossfire, Pauly reacts and Deena experiences prank paranoia.
09/29/2022
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E25The Staten Island Notebook
After Nikki's wild birthday party, the crew tries to fan romantic flames between Vinny and Angelina during an awkward gondola ride, then indulges in the food of San Diego's Little Italy.
09/15/2022
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E26Wild 'N Out: Jersey Style
During Deena's Family Fun Day, Angelina gets choked up thinking about her marriage, a health scare lands Jenni in the hospital, and the roommates have a game night with the Wild 'N Out crew.
09/22/2022
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E28Another Day, Another Crisis
Angelina makes peace with Nikki and Pauly, a trip to a steakhouse pushes everyone to the culinary limit, and Vinny, tired of having his birthday ignored, announces the first-ever "Vin Day."
10/06/2022
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E29Vin Day
The San Diego trip comes to a close on a high note with a day of exercise, drinking and strippers, and Vinny has a heart-to-heart with Angelina.
10/13/2022
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E30Reunion, Pt. 1
The shoremates return to the reunion stage after a 10-year absence, field fan questions and wonder if the stars have finally aligned for Vinny and Angelina.
10/20/2022
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E31Reunion, Pt. 2
Justina Valentine joins the roomies to recap Season 5's craziest moments -- from the emergence of Jenni's drunk alter ego and the long-awaited Vin Day to Angelina and Nikki's beverage brawl.
10/20/2022
Jersey Shore Family VacationS6 • E1Where's the Charcuterie?
Angelina's flirtatious relationship with Chris's brother causes a stir, Mike prepares for a cornhole tournament, and one member of the squad makes a surprise announcement at Pauly's gig.
01/26/2023
Jersey Shore Family VacationS6 • E2Sliding Into DMs
While the ladies focus on their cheerleading routine for Mike's cornhole tournament, Angelina tries to secure a win behind his back, leaving Mike feeling more stressed than confident.
02/02/2023
Jersey Shore Family VacationS6 • E4Life of a Cornstar
An awkward game of Truth or Dare further complicates Angelina and Vinny's relationship, and the roommates gear up to cheer Mike on at the star-studded cornhole championships.
02/16/2023
Jersey Shore Family VacationS6 • E5Get Your Sack in the Hole
Mike falls short of victory at the cornhole tournament, the crew says goodbye to North Carolina, Angelina and Vinny's alone time leads to a big confession, and Nicole plans a winery trip.
02/23/2023
