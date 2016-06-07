Four Misconceptions About Anti-Semitism and the Holocaust
Season 4 E 8 • 10/19/2016
With the help of journalist Dana Schwartz, Decoded tackles some of the biggest misconceptions about anti-Semitism, anti-Romanyism and the Holocaust.
Decoded
S3 • E10
Can You Guess Who's Muslim? featuring Karim Metwaly
Hollywood and the news might make you believe Muslims have a particular look, so Decoded hits the street to address preconceptions about who is and isn't Muslim.
07/06/2016
04:02
Decoded
S3 • E11
Four Black Lives Matter Myths Debunked
Franchesca offers rebuttals to four frequent arguments against Black Lives Matter activists.
07/14/2016
04:49
Decoded
S3 • E12
When Did You Realize Your Race?
Franchesca and friends recall when they became aware of their races.
07/20/2016
05:00
Decoded
S4 • E1
Five Excuses for Slavery That Need to Stop
Franchesca digs into some of the excuses for slavery, including Bill O'Reilly's quip that it wasn't "so bad."
08/17/2016
05:52
Decoded
S4 • E2
Are Hispanics White?
Franchesca enlists Kat Lazo to help break down the difference between "Hispanic" and "Latino" leading up to the 2020 U.S. census.
08/24/2016
03:39
Decoded
S4 • E3
Five Ethnic Stereotypes That Used to Be the Opposite
Franchesca's crew of comedians reacts to some of the quotes and ideas historical racists came up with about Irish, German and other people.
08/31/2016
04:59
Decoded
S4 • E4
Are "Cracker," "White Trash" and "Redneck" Racist?
Franchesca examines three pejorative names for white people and shows how these terms have been racialized but are not racist.
09/07/2016
02:22
Decoded
S4 • E5
A Retirement Home for Trump Supporters
Franchesca pitches Simpler Times Retirement Home, the perfect place for aging Americans who are longing for a return to simpler -- or racist -- times.
09/21/2016
05:59
Decoded
S4 • E6
How Voter ID Laws Explain Structural Racism
Franchesca reveals the racist history of voter ID laws, which have primarily prevented the poor, the elderly and BIPOC from voting.
10/05/2016
03:52
Decoded
S4 • E7
Just Try Saying My Name Right
Decoded talks to people who have firsthand experience with strangers butchering their names, which actually aren't that complicated.
10/12/2016
06:17
Decoded
S4 • E8
Four Misconceptions About Anti-Semitism and the Holocaust
With the help of journalist Dana Schwartz, Decoded tackles some of the biggest misconceptions about anti-Semitism, anti-Romanyism and the Holocaust.
10/19/2016
05:50
Decoded
S4 • E9
Is Racist the N-Word for White People?
Decoded uses stand-up comedy to figure out why some white people are triggered by being called racist.
10/26/2016
05:15
Decoded
S4 • E10
Why Does MTV Decoded Hate White People?
Franchesca cites Dr. Robin DiAngelo's book "White Fragility" as she talks about what's at the core of discussing racism.
11/03/2016
04:45
Decoded
S4 • E11
Can De-Escalation Training Prevent Police Violence?
Franchesca sits down with Master Sergeant Benari Poulten to talk about how the U.S. Armed Forces trains and employs de-escalation techniques to handle difficult situations during conflict.
11/10/2016
05:05
Decoded
S4 • E12
Do You Speak for Your Entire Race?
Franchesca presents the idea of the race ambassador, someone from a specific cultural background who is expected to represent and speak for the entire culture in question.
11/16/2016
02:21
Decoded
S5 • E1
Do These Celebs Look Alike?
Franchesca examines the concept of "own race bias" in the context of regularly mistaken identities of celebrity BIPOC.
04/05/2017
04:55
Decoded
S5 • E2
Why Legal Immigration to the U.S. Is Almost Impossible
Franchesca learns about the incredibly complicated process to becoming a U.S. citizen.
04/12/2017
02:03
Decoded
S5 • E3
Can Legalizing Weed Fight Racism?
Franchesca explores the racist marijuana arrest patterns disproportionately affecting BIPOC in U.S. states where weed is legal and states where it is illegal.
04/20/2017
03:51
Decoded
S5 • E4
The Strange and Gross Origin of Cuck
Franchesca traces the development of the word cuck, from Shakespeare to forums like Reddit, on which it's used by the radical right as a catchall insult.
04/26/2017
03:40
Decoded
S5 • E5
Three Cinco de Mayo Misconceptions Debunked
Kat explains why it's more American than Mexican to celebrate Cinco de Mayo by drinking margaritas and loading up on nachos.
05/03/2017
