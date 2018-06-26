The Challenge: Ride or Dies

The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S3 • E11
Champs Vs. Stars Reunion

The Miz and the cast of The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars dish on this seasons competition and drama.
06/26/2018
1:04:13

The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E1
The List

The international agents rescue the Americans, two veterans reveal their unexpected off-season hookup, and a mysterious list sends ripples throughout the house.
08/11/2021
1:03:56
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E2
Bertha

The agents face off in a heist-style challenge, a love triangle stirs up raw feelings in the house, and an elimination vote tests the veteran alliance.
08/18/2021
1:03:43
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E3
Truce or Dare

Big T's loyalties come into question, an intense diving challenge results in multiple injuries, and a desire for revenge tempts the Agency to smash the veterans' alliance.
08/25/2021
1:03:43
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E4
Messy

Amber seeks to affirm her spot in the "Big Brother" alliance, a split-second decision during Undercover Comms tests a friendship, and elimination gets personal.
09/01/2021
1:03:43
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E5
Good Vibes and Gladiator

Romance blooms in the house, the players race through various obstacles in a muddy Mindfield mission, and a vet's injury compromises her partner's standing in the competition.
09/08/2021
41:44
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E6
Alien

Kaycee plans a romantic date for Nany, agents must solve puzzles while strapped to the tops of spinning cars, and a stolen pizza leads to all-out war.
09/15/2021
42:46
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E7
Uncle CT

Emy charts a risky gambit to steal her "dream partner," the house nervously awaits TJ's ruling on the pizza incident, and a legendary elimination game gets a new twist.
09/22/2021
1:03:42
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E8
The Threat

Berna and Hughie hope to win the Dive Bomb challenge and finally break the vets' alliance, Amber considers a risky move in pursuit of revenge, and two teams Race to Escape in elimination.
09/29/2021
1:03:21
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E9
The War

No longer protected, the vets must devise new strategies, the teams get down and dirty in Bombshell Battle, and Cory's cozy relationship with the rookies raises eyebrows.
10/06/2021
1:03:54
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E10
Precious Stones

Big T and Logan don't see eye-to-eye on their relationship, TJ changes the rules of the game during Diamond Dash, and a compromised player refuses to go down without a fight.
10/13/2021
1:03:24
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E11
Mucus Plug

The competitors speak to their families, the teams take leaps of faith while hanging over the Mediterranean Sea in Satellite Sabotage, and Kyle worries he's seen as an easy target.
10/20/2021
1:03:39
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E12
500

On the 500th episode, the players transfer bags of cash to an end zone in a rigorous Brush Contact mission, and a vet causes dissension to coax a rookie into volunteering for elimination.
10/27/2021
1:03:38
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E13
Titanic

The Ruby Cell worries about how Amanda will affect their dynamic, the teams dive for underwater treasure in Sunken Intelligence, and history makes it hard for The Agency to nominate someone.
11/03/2021
1:02:14
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E14
Mavericks

Big T looks for a path off Team Ruby, the agents plunge into the danger zone during a "Top Gun"-themed challenge, and Josh gets caught picking favorites among his own team.
11/10/2021
1:03:41
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E15
The Cave of the Wolf

Emerald Cell tries bringing the fiercely independent Amanda into the fold, Devin feels betrayed by Tori's deal to help her new team, and Kyle's actions during Boom Raiders make him a pariah.
11/17/2021
1:03:26
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E16
Riverdance

Emy tries to heal the rift between CT and Kyle, the agents get a taste of the prize money as they compete in Million Dollar Heist, and the Emerald Cell seeks to avoid further infiltration.
11/24/2021
1:03:46
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E17
Drop Dead

Nelson questions Logan's trustworthiness, teams run across an elevated gauntlet in Dead Drop, and the men keep their heads down and try to avoid what may be the last elimination.
12/01/2021
1:04:48
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E18
Night of Mistakes

One player's weaknesses are exposed in elimination, and another gets the chance to show off their greatest strength, then it's every agent for themselves in an epic land-and-water final.
12/08/2021
1:05:45
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E19
The Decision

On the season finale, the remaining challengers split into two teams and face several puzzles as they close out day one of the final, and TJ introduces a new twist on day two.
12/15/2021
Interview
01:03

The Challenge: Ride or DiesS37 E19
Spies, Lies and Allies Final Words - The Decision

The final eliminated woman of the season airs her frustration about coming up short and her gratitude for the bonds she formed and strengthened along the way.
12/15/2021
Interview
01:04

The Challenge: Ride or DiesS37 E19
Spies, Lies and Allies Final Words - The Decision

The final eliminated man of the season reveals his feelings about his surprise defeat midway through the final.
12/15/2021
Highlight
03:49

The Challenge: Ride or DiesS37 E19
Kaycee Makes a Million-Dollar Decision

Having just won Spies, Lies & Allies, Kaycee and her partner, CT, must decide how much, if any, of the million-dollar prize they'll share with the second- and third-place teams.
12/15/2021
