Settling the Scores
Season 1 E 2 • 05/23/2017
Shawne Merriman and CM Punk hash out an old Twitter feud, a fun game of flag football goes downhill quickly when egos get in the way, and a game of Blindsided sends two more players packing.
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S1 • E2
Settling the Scores
Shawne Merriman and CM Punk hash out an old Twitter feud, a fun game of flag football goes downhill quickly when egos get in the way, and a game of Blindsided sends two more players packing.
05/23/2017
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S1 • E4
A Cold Day in Hell
Wes offers game-play advice to Lolo, the contestants bond while practicing at the batting cages, and an icy challenge in the Arena sends two more players packing.
06/06/2017
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S1 • E5
Immovable Objections
Lolo and Lindsey settle their differences, the teams test their endurance in an intense Over the Line challenge, a twist shakes up the Arena, and two players are sent home.
06/13/2017
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S1 • E6
No Guts No Glory
The final 10 contestants stuff their faces for a spot in the finale, and six players move on to an intense final challenge for a chance to win $100,000 for their charities.
06/20/2017
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S2 • E1
Tow Big or Tow Home
The Challenge all-stars compete against a new group of professional athletes, Olympians and entertainers in the hopes of winning $150,000 for their charities.
11/21/2017
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S2 • E2
Parkour All Obstacles
The Champs zero in on their strategy after unexpectedly losing two players, and tensions come to a head between Terrell Owens and CT.
11/28/2017
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S2 • E3
Slamballs and Elbow Brawls
Johnny Bananas and Justina team up to boost morale in the house, the Champs and the Stars face unexpected losses, and one player angers his team by skipping the elimination challenge.
12/05/2017
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S2 • E4
When Push Comes to Shoving Stars
After a physical challenge in the Arena sends one contestant packing, a new player arrives to even the playing field, and a newly formed alliance leaves one team at odds with each other.
12/12/2017
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S2 • E5
Playing Me for the Foos
The Champs are visited by a guest coach during a Jumbo Foosball challenge, and a decade-long rivalry between two contestants comes to a head during elimination nominations.
12/19/2017
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S2 • E6
Flagpoles and False Hopes
One Star finds himself caught between two alliances on his team, a twist during nominations puts one team in danger, and a player is sent home after an intense Cage Match in the Arena.
12/26/2017
