RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue

The Weakest Link

Season 1 E 3 • 09/04/2020

After the queens' debut show, Asia suggests that Naomi is not a team player, Derrick sets out to find Vanjie a new love interest, and Yvie explores different career options.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue
S1 • E1
Baby, We Made It!

As the queens arrive for their Las Vegas residency, a shaky rehearsal creates anxiety for Kameron, Yvie's health is a concern for Ru, and Naomi and Derrick's old feud is revived.
08/21/2020
RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue
S1 • E2
Opening Night

Tempers flare when Derrick's partner Nebraska crashes girls night out, Ru delivers some last-minute pointers, and the queens hit the red carpet before opening to a sold-out crowd.
08/28/2020
RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue
S1 • E4
Love Is in the Air

Asia's conflict with Naomi and Derrick carries over to the queens' dressing rooms, Yvie shoots a music video, and Kameron's love life takes an unexpected turn.
09/11/2020
RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue
S1 • E5
Family Affair

Vanie's mom comes to Vegas to see the show, and when she notices Vanjie's loneliness, decides to play matchmaker. Meanwhile, with tension still high between Asia and the other queens, Asia's fiance', Brett, brings some much-needed comfort.
09/18/2020
RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue
S1 • E6
Leaving Las Vegas

Kameron and Vanjie go on a date to test their chemistry, the queens head home after the coronavirus shuts down all shows on the Las Vegas Strip, and Derrick and Asia make amends.
09/25/2020
RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas RevueS1 E6
The Queens Reflect on Performing "The Mirror Song"

Naomi, Derrick and Yvie discuss performing "The Mirror Song" and open up about what meaning it holds for them regarding their personal growth and transformation.
09/25/2020
