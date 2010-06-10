MADE
Pageant Champion: Devon
Season 11 E 33 • 02/04/2011
Devon confronts her aggressive attitude by being made into a perfectly poised pageant champion under the guidance of legendary coach Kyle Haggerty.
MADES11 • E11Singer: Alyssa
Free-spirited art lover Allyssa wants to turn the haters into adoring fans by being made into a singer with the help of rock and hip-hop star Edara Johnson.
10/06/2010
MADES11 • E18Baseball Player: Angel
Angel is a natural musician who's insecure about his body, but with coach Ramsey Washington by his side, he's ready to be made into a hard-hitting, fireball-throwing baseball player.
10/12/2010
MADES11 • E19Weight Loss: Tyler
With help from coach Kym Perfetto, Tyler commits to becoming a healthier, more confident version of herself.
10/15/2010
MADES10 • E29Ladies' Man: Alex
Alex loves video games and tabletop adventures, but he wants to turn into the kind of guy who racks up dates, so he turns to coach Dr. Tiy-E to become a ladies' man.
10/17/2010
MADES11 • E13Pageant Champion: Rachel
Rachel spends more time in the mud than she does at the salon, but with the help of coach LauRen Merola, she'll show everyone she can be a pageant star.
10/19/2010
MADES10 • E30Pageant Queen: Brittany
Brittany is a country girl who loves dressing casual, but when she wants to stand out, she gets help from coach Lakisha Brooks to transform into a pageant queen.
10/24/2010
MADES11 • E20Bodybuilder: Kylee
Kylee lifts her way to bodybuilding success with the guidance of pumped-up coach Amy Schmid.
10/27/2010
MADES11 • E9Extreme Survivalists: Molly and Taylor
College-bound best friends Molly and Taylor want to learn how to live without each other, so they're being made into extreme survivalists with the help of wilderness expert Cliff Hodges.
12/05/2010
MADES11 • E30Plus-Size Model: Emma
Emma doesn't like what she sees in the mirror, so she's ready to be made into a self-assured plus-size model under the guidance of style icon Joanne Borgella.
01/21/2011
MADES11 • E28Football: Torence
Choir star Torence wants to earn his dad's respect by being made into a football player, so with the guidance of Ray McElroy, he'll go from sitting on the sidelines to scoring a touchdown.
01/26/2011
MADES11 • E34Soccer: Michael
Years of being bullied by the jocks weighs heavily on Michael's confidence, so he's ready to kick it with coach Danny Cruz and be made into a soccer player.
02/07/2011
MADES11 • E44Rapper: Emma
Emma is more J.Crew than Jay-Z, but when her rap ambitions start a controversy about the fine line between cultural appropriation and appreciation, rapper P.L. helps her stand her ground.
06/23/2011
MADES11 • E41Field Hockey: Phoebus High School
The Phoebus High School field hockey players spend more time defending their team's reputation than scoring goals, so Olympic All-Star Keli Smith steps in to turn them into competitive champions.
06/24/2011
MADES11 • E52Punk Rocker: Savannah
Savannah has a short fuse, but her coach challenges her to channel her aggression into lyrics as she transforms into a punk rocker.
07/13/2011
MADES11 • E53Salsa Dancer: Mia
A spitfire with a troubled childhood, Mia wants to reconnect to her Latin roots by being made into a sultry salsa dancer, but setbacks threaten to derail her journey.
07/14/2011
MADES11 • E60Pageant Queen: Angie
After Angie's father died, she started thinking of herself as the man of the house, but now she's ready to get in touch with her feminine side to become a pageant queen.
12/03/2011
MADES11 • E65Pom Dancer: Lexi
Lexi wants to ditch her unhealthy eating habits and be made into a fit pom dancer, but when the pounds start to drop, her coach must motivate her to continue and achieve better results.
12/03/2011
MADES11 • E67Pageant Queen: Gloria
Gloria wants her coach to help her overcome her insecurities so she can shine onstage and impress her pageant-judge mom.
12/07/2011
MADES11 • E61Adventure Racer: Emma
Emma is counting on her no-nonsense coach to transform her from a pampered princess to an adventure racer, to prove to everyone that she can be strong and independent.
12/13/2011
