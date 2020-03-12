Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
The Speech Pt. 3
Season 4 E 14 • 02/25/2021
Angelina and Chris's wedding dinner takes a racy turn, Vinny wears something old to deliver his speech, and Mike and Lauren keep their pregnancy news under wraps until after the reception.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E4
Single Ronnie
Pauly and Vinny develop a dating show to help Ronnie find a good role model for his daughter, and the guys reach into their bags of tricks to distract Deena before Angelina's arrival.
12/03/2020
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E5
Trouble Shot at Love
Ronnie gets to know his dating show bachelorettes, Angelina gets a warning from her psychic grandmother, and the guys worry about how to tell Deena that Angelina's arrival is imminent.
12/10/2020
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E6
Jurassic Angelina
The guys devise a backup plan to surprise Deena and an unconventional strategy for defusing Angelina's wrath, and Angelina gets pranked.
12/17/2020
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E7
The Text
Angelina and Deena question whether to come together on the trip, and Mike doesn't realize he's still on camera while trying to have a low-key text exchange with the guys.
01/07/2021
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E8
Attack of the Killer Raccoons
The guys devise a plan to get Angelina and Deena to attend a family dinner with Nikki, but the women are hesitant to reunite.
01/14/2021
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E9
Somebody's Wifey's in Town
Nikki comes to dinner, Pauly gives Nikki a list of trigger words to avoid setting off Angelina and Deena, Vinny slips up, and Angelina and Deena finally talk after the wedding speech fiasco.
01/21/2021
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E10
The Return of JWOWW
Everyone is on edge when Jenni arrives in Las Vegas and agrees to a family dinner where she'll finally come face-to-face with Angelina.
01/28/2021
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E11
The Note 2.0
After an awkward family dinner with Jenni and Angelina, the guys enlist Dr. Drew to help them stage a mediation and break the tension between the ladies.
02/04/2021
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E12
Calling Dr. Drew
The guys call on Dr. Drew to help resolve the disputes between Angelina, Jenni and Deena, Deena learns her private chat with Mike was made public, and Mike and Lauren get exciting news.
02/11/2021
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E13
The Wedding Redo
As Nikki and the guys plan a redo wedding for Angelina and Chris, Uncle Nino comes in to officiate, and Vinny prepares a speech for the occasion.
02/18/2021
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E14
