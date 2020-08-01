Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Danielle & BJ
Season 8 E 7 • 02/19/2020
Nev and Kamie help Danielle find out if the man she's talked to for the past six years and who supported her through a difficult time in her life is who he claims to be.
Watching
Full Ep
43:39
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E1
Red & Jalissa
Nev and Kamie set out to help Red meet her hairstylist love interest Jalissa after six years of talking, but Jalissa's network of celebrity besties raises eyebrows.
01/08/2020
Full Ep
43:27
Sign in to Watch
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E2
Alfred & Adonis
Nev and Kamie visit North Carolina to help Alfred figure out if he ended his relationship for a catfish, but their search is complicated when news of the investigation leaks.
01/15/2020
Full Ep
43:16
Sign in to Watch
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E3
Sparkayla & Maritha
Nev and Kamie help Sparkayla find out if Maritha is her long-lost sister -- or if she has a hidden agenda.
01/22/2020
Full Ep
41:48
Sign in to Watch
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E4
Jesus & Alexis
A series of anonymous tips takes Nev and Kamie from San Antonio to San Marcos, Texas, to help Jesus meet Alexis, the woman he's in love with.
01/29/2020
Full Ep
43:27
Sign in to Watch
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E5
Joseph & Sabrina
Krystal enlists Nev and Kamie to help her brother Joseph go from Phoenix to L.A. to Denver to track down the woman with the tragic story he's been talking to.
02/05/2020
Full Ep
43:26
Sign in to Watch
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E6
William & Jamie
William’s girlfriend Akirra enlists Nev and Kamie’s help to find out the truth about William's former online flame Jamie, who has been stalking them both.
02/12/2020
Full Ep
43:12
Sign in to Watch
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E7
Danielle & BJ
Nev and Kamie help Danielle find out if the man she's talked to for the past six years and who supported her through a difficult time in her life is who he claims to be.
02/19/2020
Full Ep
41:48
Sign in to Watch
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E8
DeJohn & Cashay
After talking to Cashay for nearly two years, DeJohn is ready for the next step in their relationship, but he needs help from Nev and Kamie in order to move forward.
02/26/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E9
Aaliyah & Jaquan
Aaliyah has been holding out for Jaquan since sliding into his DMs a year and a half ago, but a series of canceled meetups prompted her cousin to ask Nev and Kamie for help.
03/04/2020
Full Ep
41:29
Sign in to Watch
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E10
Gemini & Myranda
Kamie and Nev set out to help Gemini uncover the true identity of Myranda, a woman he met seven years ago with a knack for disappearing (and reappearing).
03/11/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E11
Jason & Keith
Internet sleuthing from Nev and Kamie reveals that Jason's boyfriend Keith has some notable inconsistencies across his online profiles, and that's just the beginning of his deceit.
08/05/2020
Full Ep
41:48
Sign in to Watch
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E13
Dre & Casey
Dre risks his relationship with his girlfriend and daughter by pursuing suspicious and shady Casey online, then Dre's concerned brother Fred contacts Nev and Kamie looking for answers.
08/19/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E14
Dustin & Keegan
Dustin reaches out to Nev and Kamie to figure out why Keegan, his long-distance friend, has been so hot and cold over the course of their eight-year "flirtationship."
08/26/2020
Full Ep
18:53
Sign in to Watch
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E15
Kirsten & Alex
Kirsten knows she was catfished, and now she's desperate to learn the identity of the person who deceived her, so she turns to Nev and Kamie to help unravel the mystery.
09/02/2020
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E16
Stephanie & Danny
Stephanie has been talking to Danny for nearly 10 years, but she's never met or even video chatted with him, so she reaches out to Nev and Kamie to find out what he's been hiding.
09/09/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E17
Zay & Jayda
Zay put her marriage on the line when she began an emotional affair with Jayda after meeting her online, and now she needs Nev and Kamie to help her uncover the truth.
09/16/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E18
Ryan & Micah
Nev and Kamie help Ryan, an unemployed man using his savings to entertain a woman who is unable to FaceTime, even during quarantine.
09/23/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E19
Dianela & Jose
After arriving in the U.S., Dianela enlists Nev and Kamie's help to get answers about Jose, a fellow Venezuelan transplant she's had a four-year virtual relationship with, but has never met.
10/08/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019