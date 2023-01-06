All Star Shore
What a Load of Crap!
Season 1 E 7 • 07/06/2023
A teammate shake-up changes the game for everyone, Johnny and Bethan get closer, and the exile game forces the players to fling feces at one another.
More
Watching
Full Ep
45:05
S1 • E1All Star ShoreWelcome to the Shore!
The cast is welcomed with a party in their Canary Island villa, the teams compete in a game of Party Pong, and Angelina puts herself in the middle of Bethan and Johnny's budding romance.
06/01/2023
Full Ep
44:05
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E2All Star ShoreWe're All Small Prostitutes
Angelina, Joey, Blake and James share an afternoon boat ride, two teams must face off in the exile games, and love triangles begin to form in the villa.
06/01/2023
Full Ep
43:44
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E3All Star ShoreIt Must Have Been the Massage
Chloe and Potro return from their grueling night in exile, one team gets sent to the exile games for cheating during a Paradise Game challenge, and a night out at the club ends in disaster.
06/08/2023
Full Ep
44:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E4All Star ShoreBurning Down the House
Bethan struggles to trust Johnny after he spends the night dancing with Trina, the housemates have a classic American barbecue, and two teams get dirty during the exile games.
06/15/2023
Full Ep
45:10
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E5All Star ShoreShore-Embarrassing
Bethan and Marina fight their way out of exile, Trina's love of drama sparks tension, Joey finds himself caught between Chloe and teammate Angelina, and Vanjie emcees a drag ball contest.
06/22/2023
Full Ep
41:40
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E6All Star ShoreGrab a Shot. You're Gonna Need It!
Angelina and others grow tired of Joey's scene-stealing antics, Marina throws a drink in Chloe's face, and James and Blake strategize to choose their spa day companions.
06/29/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
02:27
Gear Up for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Cliff-diving, thrill-seeking superspy Ethan Hunt and his loyal team are back for their seventh adventure in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, in theaters July 12.
07/01/2023
Trailer
01:20
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Is Moving to WednesdaysTeen Mom: The Next ChapterS1
The moms are making life-changing moves -- and they're doing it together -- when Teen Mom: The Next Chapter returns with a new season on July 19.
06/30/2023
Trailer
04:52
Buckle Up for Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 11Love & Hip Hop AtlantaS11
Relationships hit highs and lows while tempers reach a boiling point on this extended preview for the latest season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, now on MTV.
06/20/2023
Trailer
01:00
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful Returns with Deeper DilemmasCaught in the Act: UnfaithfulS2
Tami and her team are back with more relationship issues to solve and lies to uncover on Season 2 of Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, premiering Tuesday, July 11.
06/15/2023