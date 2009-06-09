MADE

Baseball Player: Mikey

Season 10 E 35 • 05/18/2010

Mikey is all about cute outfits and coiffed hair, but when he wants to get closer to his dad, he turns to coach Jeremy to teach him the art of baseball.

MADE
S10 • E22
Latin Dancer: Lisa

Lisa is used to fading into the background at her high school, so she steps out to stand out by learning Latin dance from Maritza Reveron.
09/06/2009
MADE
S10 • E24
Ladies' Man: Manny

Manny is going into his senior year and can't seem to get a date, so Devorah Rose steps in to turn him into a smooth ladies' man.
09/06/2009
MADE
S10 • E25
Motocross Girls

Jade, Jennifer and Dallis are best friends who want to go from prim and pretty pageant queens to down and dirty motocross racers with help from coach Tyler Evans.
09/06/2009
MADE
S10 • E21
Pageant Queen: Kyra

Kyra, a self-described outcast sick of being bullied, wants to reinvent herself by entering a beauty pageant, but her friends are worried she'll become someone she's not.
09/12/2009
MADE
S10 • E27
Cheerleaders

The members of the Shikellamy High cheerleading squad want nothing more than to earn their classmates' respect, so they get help from superstar cheerleading coach Tony Ness.
09/12/2009
MADE
S10 • E28
Brush High School Cheerleaders

The cheerleaders of Brush High School are tired of being considered a second-rate squad, so they turn to coach Trisha Hart to make them into the ultimate pep-powered cheerleading team.
10/10/2009
MADE
S10 • E32
Motocross Racer: Cameron

Cameron wants to prove he can follow through and finish what he starts, so coach Greg Schnell arrives to train him in motocross racing.
01/02/2010
MADE
S10 • E34
Figure Skater: Raine

Raine is a high school senior who has no idea what her future holds, but she takes life by the horns by training with coach Craig Joeright into a commited, disciplined figure skater.
01/24/2010
MADE
S10 • E37
Snowboarder: Ashley

Fashionable California girl Ashley is having trouble adjusting to snowy Wisconsin, so a crack team of coaches arrives to train her into an expert snowboarder.
05/01/2010
MADE
S10 • E39
Rugby Player: Sharon

Sharon is done being on the sidelines, so she decides to join the boys' rugby team, but her attitude could cost her the support of her coach Phaidra Knight.
05/01/2010
MADE
S10 • E33
Independent Woman: Amanda

Amanda is an anime superfan who hasn't tried to pursue her dreams, but with inspiration from coach Julie Marie Carrier, she's hoping to become an independent woman who can be a star.
05/20/2010
MADE
S11 • E6
Lacrosse Player: Miranda

Class president Miranda steps off the sidelines to be made into a member of her high school’s lacrosse team, with Major League Baseball player Nicky Polanco by her side.
09/29/2010
MADE
S11 • E7
Powerlifter: Jerick

Jerick teams up with champion bodybuilder Johnnie Jackson to bulk up and channel his confident inner athlete.
09/30/2010
MADE
S10 • E10
Pageant Champion: Page

With Maxim model Wendy Foster by her side, lacrosse star Page transforms into a pageant champion.
10/01/2010
MADE
S11 • E8
Mountain Biker: Emily

Emily has a passion for fashion, and now she’s ready to test her limits by being made into a down-and-dirty mountain biker.
10/04/2010
MADE
S11 • E14
Rapper: Ryan

San Diego skater Ryan lives for making people laugh, but with the help of Homeboy Sandman, he's ready to be made into a rhyme-spitting rapper.
10/05/2010
MADE
S11 • E11
Singer: Alyssa

Free-spirited art lover Allyssa wants to turn the haters into adoring fans by being made into a singer with the help of rock and hip-hop star Edara Johnson.
10/06/2010
MADE
S11 • E18
Baseball Player: Angel

Angel is a natural musician who's insecure about his body, but with coach Ramsey Washington by his side, he's ready to be made into a hard-hitting, fireball-throwing baseball player.
10/12/2010
MADE
S11 • E19
Weight Loss: Tyler

With help from coach Kym Perfetto, Tyler commits to becoming a healthier, more confident version of herself.
10/15/2010
MADE
S10 • E29
Ladies' Man: Alex

Alex loves video games and tabletop adventures, but he wants to turn into the kind of guy who racks up dates, so he turns to coach Dr. Tiy-E to become a ladies' man.
10/17/2010
