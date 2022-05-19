Ex On The Beach: Couples

I Can Love You Better

Season 6 E 6 • 03/16/2023

As the partners move out of the villa, Ri shoots her shot with Spari, Leylah makes her choice, Jake and Pala unpack their past, and Thailah and Jamie's compatibility comes under fire.

Ex On The Beach: Couples
S5 • E8
Ready for More Baggage?

One housemate is forced to make a difficult choice, Emily tries to reconnect with Kyra, Ricky's choice of words lands him in hot water with Derynn, and two new singles arrive at the villa.
05/19/2022
Ex On The Beach: Couples
S5 • E9
Exes Court Is Now in Session

Ray and Alexis, Joelle and Jonathan, and Mike and Arisce appear before the Exes Court, where Judge Da'Vonne and her jurors serve them the truth about their relationships.
05/26/2022
Ex On The Beach: Couples
S5 • E10
Something Like the Truth

Da'Vonne's in a tough spot when Alain reconnects with his ex Sher, Mike begs Arisce to forgive him for his outburst, and Joelle and Jonathan sadly realize they're not on the same page.
06/02/2022
Ex On The Beach: Couples
S5 • E11
Where's the Lie?

Derynn's bestie gives her a reality check about Ricky, Alexis airs out Ray's dirty laundry, and some villa dwellers must own their truth or defend their lies in the Table of Truth hot seat.
06/09/2022
Ex On The Beach: Couples
S5 • E12
Setting Sail on a Relation-Ship

With a final decision looming, the last Table of Truth prompts one single to end the experiment early, while the rest struggle to make a choice to commit or to say goodbye for good.
06/16/2022
Ex On The Beach: Couples
S6 • E1
Journey to Engagement

Kamie Crawford welcomes six couples to an intense journey, and each couple has a hard conversation about their strengths and weaknesses before the first batch of exes arrive.
02/09/2023
Ex On The Beach: Couples
S6 • E2
You're Breaking My Heart

Kamie challenges the couples to open suitcases of their emotional baggage, and Ben, Spari and Leylah confess to crossing lines with their exes.
02/16/2023
Ex On The Beach: Couples
S6 • E3
Secrets of the Past

Three more exes arrive at the villa, causing the couples' underlying issues to surface, and Jake's ex reveals a shocking secret to Holly.
02/23/2023
Ex On The Beach: Couples
S6 • E4
Hitting Rock Bottom

The couples take leaps of faith together, Thailah grows frustrated with Jamie's hypocrisy, and Lola confronts Sorinn when he misses an opportunity to change his behavior.
03/02/2023
Ex On The Beach: Couples
S6 • E5
We Need This Time Apart

At the conclusion of Phase 1, Lola and Sorinn struggle to find their spark again, Leylah's suitors slight her sexuality, Jake and Pala point fingers at each other, and more.
03/09/2023
Ex On The Beach: Couples
S6 • E6
03/16/2023
Ex On The Beach: Couples
S6 • E7
More Than Just Your Ex

Kamie distracts the partners with a day of relaxation, the exes recreate their first dates, Lola is frustrated by Sorinn's "semen retention," and Leylah gets closer to Samura.
03/23/2023
Ex On The Beach: Couples
S6 • E8
Burying Your Relationship

The exes have a eulogy for their past relationships, Leylah makes a decision about her future with Liam, and reactions vary when the partners see what's been going on at the villa.
03/30/2023
