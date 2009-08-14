Parental Control
Overton
Season 6 E 77 • 10/27/2009
Adam's parents think his rule-breaking girlfriend Jayley needs to go, so they select two dates to take her place.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Parental ControlS6 • E67Coefield
Josh's parents are done with his two-faced girlfriend Katie, so they select two dates who they think will persuade their son to dump her.
08/14/2009
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Parental ControlS6 • E68Vargas
Asia's potty-mouthed boyfriend Mike constantly annoys her parents, so they hand-pick two perfect guys to convince their daughter that she should walk away.
08/14/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Parental ControlS6 • E69Hernandez
Eric's parents can't stand his girlfriend Adrianna and her social media fixation, so they search for the two best dates to help their son find someone new.
08/14/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Parental ControlS6 • E70Le Dos Reyes
Amanda's parents are over her body-shaming boyfriend Peter, so they find two just-right dates to replace him.
09/15/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Parental ControlS6 • E71Peters
Isiah's parents dislike his line-cutting girlfriend Crystal, so they set him up with two dates they hope will lure their son away.
09/20/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Parental ControlS6 • E72Armijo
Richelle's parents think her braggy boyfriend Jason is holding her back, so they enlist two guys to take their daughter out and change her mind.
09/20/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Parental ControlS6 • E73Troupe-Masi
Jeremy's parents are done with his girlfriend Brianna and her rude behavior, so they search for two ideal dates to persuade their son to leave her.
09/20/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Parental ControlS6 • E74Piva
Kevin's girlfriend Sonia rubs his parents the wrong way with her poor hygiene, so they recruit two dates to show their son he has other options.
09/20/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Parental ControlS6 • E75Patterson
Shany's parents are tired of her boyfriend Rone and his nasty breath, so they set their daughter up with two dates so that she'll ditch him.
09/20/2009
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Parental ControlS6 • E76James
Taylor's parents can't stand his baby-talking girlfriend Katie, so they recruit two new girls to make their son realize he can do better.
10/26/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Parental ControlS6 • E77Overton
Adam's parents think his rule-breaking girlfriend Jayley needs to go, so they select two dates to take her place.
10/27/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Parental ControlS6 • E78Simon
Paige's moms are sick of her boyfriend Jordan and his obnoxious habits, so they seek help from two new guys to trigger a breakup.
10/28/2009
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Parental ControlS6 • E79Clausell
Calvin's girlfriend Sarah causes nothing but trouble for his parents, so they hold special auditions to find two girls to split the couple up.
10/29/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Parental ControlS6 • E80Sarvis
Cherise's parents have had enough of her sarcastic boyfriend Justin, so they search for two guys who they think can persuade their daughter to start seeing someone else.
10/30/2009
Full Ep
21:17
Sign in to Watch
Parental ControlS7 • E1Whitehead
Miyah's parents have had it with La'vel, her impolite boyfriend, so they set her up with two perfect gentlemen in the hopes that one of them will steal her heart.
05/24/2010
Full Ep
21:20
Sign in to Watch
Parental ControlS7 • E2Gilbert
Josh is close with his parents Marshall and Helene, but they have no love for his foulmouthed girlfriend Christal, and they're hoping that he falls for one of their chosen ladies instead.
05/25/2010
Full Ep
21:20
Sign in to Watch
Parental ControlS7 • E3Penilla
Maria and David want only the best for their high-achieving daughter Olga, so they're hoping that she'll ditch her unfaithful, freeloading boyfriend Chris for someone better.
05/26/2010
Full Ep
21:20
Sign in to Watch
Parental ControlS7 • E4Schlueter
Kimberly's boyfriend Shaide is extremely impressed with himself, but her parents don't feel the same way, so they select two promising young suitors for her instead.
05/26/2010
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
Parental ControlS7 • E5Vickers
Zach's inappropriate comments and all-natural hygiene aren't exactly a hit with girlfriend Charlee's parents, and they're hopeful that she'll change her mind after dates with two new guys.
05/27/2010
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
Parental ControlS7 • E6Hayes
Laure'n's mom and uncle are tired of her irresponsible, dog-hating boyfriend Aaron, so they team up to set her up on blind dates with two impressive and respectful young men.
05/28/2010
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS5 Surfing on Second Chances on Ex on the Beach
Get ready to ride the turbulent waves of love in a brand-new season of Ex on the Beach, premiering Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c.
03/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
Rise Up Against Hate with See Us Unite for Change
Join host Ken Jeong and celebrities like Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Seventeen, Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim to stand with the AAPI community with See Us Unite for Change, Friday at 8/7c.
05/19/2021
Promo
03:24
Sean Daley Remembers Prince And His Impact On The World
REVOLUTIONARY: Sean Daley calls in during our live stream to remember Prince his most heartfelt way.
04/21/2016
Promo
05:36
CeeLo Says A Prayer For Prince
CeeLo and other celebrities reach out to Prince to pay their respects.
04/21/2016