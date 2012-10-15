Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Pageant Queen: Savasia
Season 13 E 14 • 11/05/2014
Savasia thinks becoming a pageant queen will help grow her confidence, but she gets increasingly annoyed at her coach and loses motivation.
MADE
S12 • E29
Circus Performer: Ashley
Ashley wants to maximize her natural flexibility by being MADE into a circus performer. But her immaturity and unwillingness to work hard stands in the way of turning her dream into a reality. This episode features the cast of Cirque Dreamy Jungle Fantasy.
10/15/2012
MADE
S12 • E24
Professional Wrestler: DeAnna
With no career path in sight, DeAnna Washington is just another 20 something still living at home with mom and dad. Now DeAnna wants to find some independence and settle on a profession that she will truly enjoy. With a love for fitness and performing, DeAnna wants to make her childhood dream come true by being MADE into a pro wrestler.
11/10/2012
MADE
S12 • E39
Salsa Dancer: Chinesa
Chinesa Rusch is a college senior who wants to shed her shy, nerdy persona and be MADE into a seductive Salsa Dancer. But will she be able to conquer her social anxiety before she steps into the spotlight?
01/05/2013
MADE
S12 • E32
Dream Date: Emily
Emily Pohas fears that her weight and her lack of self-confidence will hold her back from finding true love. She wants to be MADE into a sexy, outgoing young woman and finally get the chance to go on her ultimate “Dream Date.”
01/05/2013
MADE
S12 • E35
Stunt Woman: Katie
Katie is an only child who relies on her mom for everything. Now she’s ready to step out on her own and get her life into gear by being MADE into a professional stunt woman.
04/01/2013
MADE
S12 • E22
Fashion Stylist: Alyssa
Alyssa is a small-town fashion student who wants to be MADE into a professional stylist. But the opportunity to style celebrities for the 2012 Teen Choice Awards may prove to be too much pressure to handle.
04/05/2013
MADE
S13 • E10
Cheer Team - Southwest High School
The Southwest Varsity Cheer Squad in San Diego turns to professional cheer coach Matt Parkey for help in returning their team to its former glory.
10/05/2013
MADE
S13 • E17
Prom Queen - Sarah
High school senior Sarah Rose attempts to shed her insecurities by campaigning to be prom queen with the help of Miss New Jersey 2005, Julie Robenhymer.
09/09/2014
MADE
S13 • E6
Weight Loss - Alex
After battling cancer, college student Alex tries to lose the 60 pounds he gained during treatment with the help of food and lifestyle consultant Samantha Carrie Johnson.
09/13/2014
MADE
S13 • E3
Pageant Queen: Emily
Emily enters a beauty pageant to access her feminine side and use her platform for good, but her path to the crown is threatened when she clashes with her coach, Anastagia.
09/24/2014
MADE
