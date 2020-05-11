Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Somebody's Wifey's in Town
Season 4 E 9 • 01/21/2021
Nikki comes to dinner, Pauly gives Nikki a list of trigger words to avoid setting off Angelina and Deena, Vinny slips up, and Angelina and Deena finally talk after the wedding speech fiasco.
Watching
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E13
Road to Vacation: Last Season's Jerziest Moments
The guys look back on Season 3's most memorable moments, including Mike heading to prison, Uncle Nino making a surprise appearance at Vinny's Chippendales' show and Angelina getting married.
11/05/2020
Full Ep
40:58
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E14
Road to Vacation: An UnShoregettable Wedding
Mike, Pauly, Ronnie and Vinny look back at Angelina's wedding, from the unpredictable guests to the Italian-style buffet to the girls' unusual speech.
11/12/2020
Full Ep
43:07
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E1
The Mediation
Angelina struggles to forgive the ladies after their cringe-worthy bridesmaid speeches, Mike and Lauren open up about their hopes to have a family, and Deena launches a clothing line.
11/19/2020
Full Ep
43:24
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E2
Taken Pauly
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ronnie moves to L. A., Pauly introduces his Double Shot at Love girlfriend Nikki, and Lauren gets involved in Jenni and Deena's conflict with Angelina.
11/19/2020
Full Ep
41:45
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E3
The Double Book
Jenni experiences a medical mishap, Pauly rents a Las Vegas resort for the family's socially distanced vacation, and Deena shows up with Lauren and another surprise guest.
11/26/2020
Full Ep
41:51
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E4
Single Ronnie
Pauly and Vinny develop a dating show to help Ronnie find a good role model for his daughter, and the guys reach into their bags of tricks to distract Deena before Angelina's arrival.
12/03/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E5
Trouble Shot at Love
Ronnie gets to know his dating show bachelorettes, Angelina gets a warning from her psychic grandmother, and the guys worry about how to tell Deena that Angelina's arrival is imminent.
12/10/2020
Full Ep
42:41
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E6
Jurassic Angelina
The guys devise a backup plan to surprise Deena and an unconventional strategy for defusing Angelina's wrath, and Angelina gets pranked.
12/17/2020
Full Ep
41:34
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E7
The Text
Angelina and Deena question whether to come together on the trip, and Mike doesn't realize he's still on camera while trying to have a low-key text exchange with the guys.
01/07/2021
Full Ep
41:48
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E8
Attack of the Killer Raccoons
The guys devise a plan to get Angelina and Deena to attend a family dinner with Nikki, but the women are hesitant to reunite.
01/14/2021
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E9
Somebody's Wifey's in Town
Nikki comes to dinner, Pauly gives Nikki a list of trigger words to avoid setting off Angelina and Deena, Vinny slips up, and Angelina and Deena finally talk after the wedding speech fiasco.
01/21/2021
Full Ep
41:51
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E10
The Return of JWOWW
Everyone is on edge when Jenni arrives in Las Vegas and agrees to a family dinner where she'll finally come face-to-face with Angelina.
01/28/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Home Is Where the Party Is in Floribama Shore Season 4
Get ready for new places, new faces and new revelations as the crew hits the road in Floribama Shore Season 4, premiering February 25 at 9/8c.
01/27/2021
Trailer
00:30
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS2
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing Kicks Off Love Gone Wrong Week
Sometimes, love can suck, but Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills are here to help the brokenhearted when Ghosted: Love Gone Missing returns with five brand-new episodes February 8 at 7/6c.
01/27/2021
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS4
Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love Heats Up New Zealand
Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love takes the relations**t show to new heights by bringing the guests (and their wildcard exes) to a chalet down under.
11/01/2019
Trailer
00:30
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
VMAs Host Sebastian Maniscalco Has a Lot to Learn
Sebastian Maniscalco does his best to learn the important names for the 2019 VMAs before he hosts on August 26, but he's got a long way to go.
07/16/2019