RuPaul's Drag Race
The Ross Mathews Roast
Season 14 E 13 • 04/01/2022
Anastasia Beverly Hills President Norvina stops by as the queens paint the faces of RuPaul and Dolly Parton on a mural, Ross Mathews gets roasted, and Dulcé Sloan sits in with the judges.
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E3A Pair Of Balls
The queens put their design skills to the test in a Double Ball challenge, stomping the runway in 42 fashion looks. Christine Chiu (Bling Empire) guest judges.
01/21/2022
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E4She’s A Super Tease
In their first acting challenge, the queens must create iconic moments for a Drag Race Supertease extended trailer. Comedian and host Loni Love (Soul Plane) guest judges.
01/28/2022
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E5Save A Queen
The queens must make parody PSAs, for a new charity supporting first-eliminated Drag Race queens. With queens Tempest DuJour, Jaymes Mansfield and Kahmora Hall; pop star Ava Max guest judges.
02/04/2022
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E6Glamazon Prime
Michelle Visage’s online shopping has gotten out of hand. In this design challenge, the queens are tasked to make outfits from all the junk she has ordered. Taraji P. Henson (Empire) guest judges.
02/11/2022
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E7The Daytona Wind
The queens don shoulder pads and flex their acting muscles in a campy 80s soap opera. LGBT activist Ts Madison guest judges.
02/18/2022
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E860s Girl Groups
The queens read each other for filth, write and perform 60s girl group-inspired songs and pour their hearts into their runway lewks, and comedian Alec Mapa sits in with the judges.
02/25/2022
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E9Menzeses
The queens form DragCon panels to discuss the topic of men -- from toxic males to accepting dads -- and go big with shoulder pads on the runway, and Nicole Byer sits in with the judges.
03/04/2022
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E10Snatch Game
Actress Dove Cameron and RuPaul's Drag Race alum Raven guest star on Snatch Game as the queens try out their best celebrity impersonations, and the category is Holy Couture on the runway.
03/11/2022
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E11An Extra Special Episode
After a particularly disappointing Snatch Game, seven queens must face off in a Lip Sync Lalaparuza Smackdown as DeJa Skye, the only safe contestant, watches from the werk room.
03/18/2022
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E12Moulin Ru: The Rusical
Leslie Jordan directs the queens in a "Moulin Rouge" parody musical; the category on the runway is Mirror, Mirror; and the judges welcome Andra Day to the panel.
03/25/2022
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E14Catwalk
For their final challenge, the Top Five queens design costumes, learn choreography and write song lyrics for their music video debuts in RuPaul's "Catwalk."
04/08/2022
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E15Reunited!
The queens dish on the competition, including Daya Betty's controversial comments, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté's shocking exit and some good old-fashioned reading.
04/15/2022
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E16Grand Finale!
It's showtime for the final five queens as they compete for the title of America's next drag superstar in original musical performances and a series of lip sync battles.
04/22/2022
Interview
28:54
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 E16The Pit Stop - Grand Finale!
Two-time finalist Naomi Smalls joins Monét X Change for the big Season 14 finale to give hot takes on the top five and the winning queen, and reminisce about Naomi's own iconic runs.
04/27/2022
Interview
10:44
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 E16Whatcha Packin' - Angeria Paris VanMicheals
Angeria Paris VanMicheals joins Michelle Visage to discuss having the support of her family, what it was like to sparkle in the girl group challenge and how her faith motivates her.
04/28/2022
Interview
10:08
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 E16Whatcha Packin' - Bosco
Bosco gets her turn to sit down with Michelle Visage to discuss her artistic perspective as a drag queen, life back in Seattle and the varied things and people that share her name.
04/28/2022
Interview
10:29
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 E16Whatcha Packin' - Daya Betty
Punk rock queen Daya Betty sits with Michelle Visage to chat about her bond with Crystal Methyd, how living with diabetes informed her drag persona and what goes into her hardcore looks.
04/28/2022
Interview
11:09
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 E16Whatcha Packin' - Lady Camden
Lady Camden dials in remotely to give Michelle Visage the lowdown on her upbringing back in the United Kingdom, the ways the judges' critiques improved her drag and her ballet background.
04/28/2022
