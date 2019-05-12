Ex On The Beach
Winter Un-Wonderland
Season 4 E 2 • 12/05/2019
La Demi confides in Georgia about her past, Adore gets excited to see an ex, Nicole explores her options, and Marlon's thirst lands him in hot water.
More
Watching
Full Ep
41:48
Sign in to Watch
Ex On The BeachS4 • E1Welcome to the Peak
The singles get cozy and figure out who they'll be pursuing, Nicole and Callum get icy wake up calls, and Daniel uses an opportunity to make the night awkward.
12/05/2019
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
Ex On The BeachS4 • E2Winter Un-Wonderland
La Demi confides in Georgia about her past, Adore gets excited to see an ex, Nicole explores her options, and Marlon's thirst lands him in hot water.
12/05/2019
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
Ex On The BeachS4 • E3Caught Red Velvet Handed
An ex who's no stranger to snow joins the party, Laurel learns what kind of girlfriend Nicole is in the Sauna of Secrets, and Callum gets a lucky break in his love life.
12/12/2019
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
Ex On The BeachS4 • E4De Niall Is Not Just an Ex
La Demi finally has someone who knows her history, Marlon's flirting causes issues with his housemates, and Georgia and Callum meet an unexpected third wheel.
12/19/2019
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
Ex On The BeachS4 • E5Boo Years Eve!
Tensions flare between Adore and Marlon, Nicole tries to separate herself from Laurel, and Daniel and Sydney come to a decision about their relationship.
12/26/2019
Full Ep
41:48
Sign in to Watch
Ex On The BeachS4 • E6The Bird Has Landed
An ex shows up looking to cause trouble for Georgia and Callum, Allie explores her compatibility with Niall, and La Demi's new crush causes tension in the chalet.
01/02/2020
Full Ep
41:48
Sign in to Watch
Ex On The BeachS4 • E7SOS, Save Our Singles
Ryan gets closer to finding romance, Allie and Niall search for common ground, and a new twist has all the singles sweating over their future in the chalet.
01/09/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
Ex On The BeachS4 • E8Ex-Cuzzi
Marlon and La Demi finally realize they have to confront their issues, a hot date gets derailed by an ex, and some new competition brings out Niall's jealous side.
01/16/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
Ex On The BeachS4 • E9Mum's the Word
A new ex puts Marlon and La Demi on ice, Callum and Georgia take a serious relationship test, and the Ice Ceremony is left in Callum's and Tyranny's hands.
01/23/2020
Full Ep
41:47
Sign in to Watch
Ex On The BeachS4 • E10Don't Say Soul Mate
An ex's arrival brings on Callum and Georgia's biggest challenge yet, a Fire Date selection gets Sam and Tyranny heated, and Carlos gives Niall some maturity advice.
01/30/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
Ex On The BeachS4 • E11Adore-able Mess
Callum grows tired of La Demi's jealousy, a newly arrived ex tries to make amends for an Instagram indiscretion, and a trip to the sauna revives a long-distance romance.
02/06/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
Ex On The BeachS4 • E12Breaking Winter Balls
La Demi and Marlon go on a romantic yacht date, a new ex arrives at the chalet, and a winter ball stirs up trouble for Adore, Tyler and Trenton.
02/13/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS5 Surfing on Second Chances on Ex on the Beach
Get ready to ride the turbulent waves of love in a brand-new season of Ex on the Beach, premiering Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c.
03/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
Rise Up Against Hate with See Us Unite for Change
Join host Ken Jeong and celebrities like Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Seventeen, Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim to stand with the AAPI community with See Us Unite for Change, Friday at 8/7c.
05/19/2021
Promo
03:24
Sean Daley Remembers Prince And His Impact On The World
REVOLUTIONARY: Sean Daley calls in during our live stream to remember Prince his most heartfelt way.
04/21/2016
Promo
05:36
CeeLo Says A Prayer For Prince
CeeLo and other celebrities reach out to Prince to pay their respects.
04/21/2016