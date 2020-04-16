Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Road to Vacation: An UnShoregettable Wedding
Season 4 E 16 • 11/12/2020
Mike, Pauly, Ronnie and Vinny look back at Angelina's wedding, from the unpredictable guests to the Italian-style buffet to the girls' unusual speech.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E21
Unresolved Issues
Angelina's bachelorette party is jeopardized after the roomies see what really happened between Angelina and Zack in Las Vegas, and Pauly, Vinny and Mike plan a guys' weekend.
04/16/2020
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E22
Crash the Bachelorette
Jenni and Angelina clear the air, the guys plot to crash Angelina's bachelorette party in New Orleans, and everyone agrees Vinny is to blame for everything that's gone wrong.
04/23/2020
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E23
Beignets, Blow-Up Dolls and Bridesmaids
While the guys are in New Orleans to surprise Angelina for her bachelorette party, Mike reprises his role as The Designation, and Ronnie and Mike prep Vinny for Jenni's wrath.
04/30/2020
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E24
P-WOWW
As things get rowdy at Angelina's bachelorette party in New Orleans, Nicole falls asleep at a bar, and Pauly and newly single Jenni wind up in the same bed.
05/07/2020
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E25
So That Happened!
Pauly and Jenni endure an awkward morning after, Mike and Lauren move into their first house together, and Angelina and Chris put the finishing touches on their wedding plans.
05/14/2020
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E26
Rewriting History
The roommates toast Angelina at the iconic Jersey Shore house before dropping by the Shore Store to prank Danny, and Jenni, Nicole and Deena write a raunchy wedding speech.
05/28/2020
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E27
You Had Me at "Um, Hello!"
As Angelina and Chris's wedding day approaches, Jenni suspects the bride's grandmother put a hex on her, and the guys come up with a special dance to surprise the newlyweds.
06/04/2020
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E28
The Speech, Pt. 1
On her big day, Angelina gives bridesmaid gifts to Nicole, Jenni and Deena, Uncle Nino helps Jenni dodge a hex, and the ladies' toast incurs the wrath of the wedding guests.
06/11/2020
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E29
The Speech, Pt. 2
After Angelina gets upset at Nicole, Jenni and Deena for their toast at her wedding reception, it's up to Vinny, Mike, Pauly and Ronnie to lighten the mood.
06/18/2020
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E15
Road to Vacation: Last Season's Jerziest Moments
Mike, Pauly, Ronnie and Vinny get together to revisit and rehash the last season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation beginning to end, with an all new perspective from behind the scenes - from Mike's wedding to Angelina's.
11/12/2020
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E1
The Mediation
Angelina struggles to forgive the ladies after their cringe-worthy bridesmaid speeches, Mike and Lauren open up about their hopes to have a family, and Deena launches a clothing line.
11/19/2020
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E2
Taken Pauly
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ronnie moves to L. A., Pauly introduces his Double Shot at Love girlfriend Nikki, and Lauren gets involved in Jenni and Deena's conflict with Angelina.
11/19/2020
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E3
The Double Book
Jenni experiences a medical mishap, Pauly rents a Las Vegas resort for the family's socially distanced vacation, and Deena shows up with Lauren and another surprise guest.
11/26/2020
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E4
Single Ronnie
Pauly and Vinny develop a dating show to help Ronnie find a good role model for his daughter, and the guys reach into their bags of tricks to distract Deena before Angelina's arrival.
12/03/2020
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E5
Trouble Shot at Love
Ronnie gets to know his dating show bachelorettes, Angelina gets a warning from her psychic grandmother, and the guys worry about how to tell Deena that Angelina's arrival is imminent.
12/10/2020
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E6
Jurassic Angelina
The guys devise a backup plan to surprise Deena and an unconventional strategy for defusing Angelina's wrath, and Angelina gets pranked.
12/17/2020
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E7
The Text
Angelina and Deena question whether to come together on the trip, and Mike doesn't realize he's still on camera while trying to have a low-key text exchange with the guys.
01/07/2021
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E8
Attack of the Killer Raccoons
The guys devise a plan to get Angelina and Deena to attend a family dinner with Nikki, but the women are hesitant to reunite.
01/14/2021
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E9
Somebody's Wifey's in Town
Nikki comes to dinner, Pauly gives Nikki a list of trigger words to avoid setting off Angelina and Deena, Vinny slips up, and Angelina and Deena finally talk after the wedding speech fiasco.
01/21/2021
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E10
The Return of JWOWW
Everyone is on edge when Jenni arrives in Las Vegas and agrees to a family dinner where she'll finally come face-to-face with Angelina.
01/28/2021
