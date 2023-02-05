Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It Back
Smoke and Mirrors
Season 1 E 10 • 05/30/2023
Shay sets the record straight after revisiting Scrappy's loyalty pledge to Erica, and the cast reacts to Benzino's botched proposal to Karlie and Mimi's breakup with Stevie J.
S1 • E1Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It BackThe "A" List
Cast members revisit the 2012 debut of the Atlanta series and react to Scrappy and Erica's rekindled romance, Stevie J and Joseline's blatant flirting, and K. Michelle's chaotic birthday.
05/02/2023
S1 • E2Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It BackPregnito
The Creep Squad laughs at Stevie J's meme-worthy efforts to pacify Mimi, Erica tears up watching her reunion with her mom, and the crew reacts to Joseline's pregnancy bombshell.
05/02/2023
S1 • E3Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It BackKiss and Yell
Momma Dee apologizes for getting involved in Erica's relationship with Scrappy, and the cast reacts to Stevie J's confrontation with Erica as well as Mimi's talk with a pregnant Joseline.
05/09/2023
S1 • E4Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It BackScrappin'
The cast reacts to Mimi giving Stevie J an earful, Shay revisits her relationship with Scrappy, and Scrappy and Stevie J's parking lot fight has everyone on the edge of their seats.
05/09/2023
S1 • E5Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It BackNo 'Receipts'
The cast members react to Mimi and Stevie J trying to work things out, Momma Dee accusing Erica of abandoning Scrappy during his asthma attack, and Karlie shaking the table at K. Michelle.
05/16/2023
S1 • E6Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It BackNo Apologies
Love & Hip Hop stars debate Mimi's role in the table-shaking incident, react to Kirk's botched management of Rasheeda's "Marry Me" video launch and rewatch Karlie's first date with Benzino.
05/16/2023
S1 • E7Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It BackTherapy
Trick and Khaotic question Kirk's relationship complaints, the Creep Squad howls at Benzino's emotional appeal, and Mimi and Brooke analyze Stevie's therapy session with Mimi.
05/23/2023
S1 • E8Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It BackThree's Company
Joc, Kirk and RoccStar react to Rasheeda snitching on Scrappy, the Creep Squad clowns Benzino for buying Karlie a ring, and Mimi, Shekinah and Erica criticize Stevie's manipulative behavior.
05/23/2023
S1 • E9Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It BackLoyalty Card
The cast settles in to watch as Erica reacts to Scrappy's connection with Shay, Rasheeda and Kirk decide to renew their vows, and Karlie and Benzino deal with a communication breakdown.
05/30/2023
