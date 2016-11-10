Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
I'm Joining a Commune
Season 20 E 32 • 12/28/2016
Former commune member Took seeks to bring the communal lifestyle to New York City, and Emet moves out of his parents' house and into a commune in search of self-discovery.
True Life
S2016 • E14
My Parent's Addicted to Opioids
Katelynn tries to achieve independence while providing support for her mother, and Zoe attempts to cope with the emotional scars of her father's substance use disorder.
10/11/2016
True Life
S2016 • E15
I've Been Shot
Jamarrius tries to recover from the physical toll of multiple gunshot wounds, and Maggie's PTSD from a shooting affects her career path.
10/25/2016
True Life
S2016 • E17
I'm an Adult Baby
Robert, Mathilda and Mitchell all identify as Adult Baby Diaper Lovers (ABDL) who struggle to balance their fetishes with the realities of their adult lives.
10/26/2016
True Life
S2016 • E18
I Can't Have an Orgasm
David wonders if he's asexual or if he needs testosterone injections, and Aiden's ADHD prescription affects his ability to orgasm, putting a strain on his marriage.
11/01/2016
True Life
S2016 • E19
I Need Danger Sex
Adult film star Cici seeks sex in increasingly dangerous locations, and Levon's love of rough sex might push his partner Imani to her breaking point.
11/01/2016
True Life
S2016 • E20
I'm a Go-Go God
Vinny wants to transition from go-go dancer to photographer, and Sam hopes he can make it big in New York City by leveraging his social media presence.
11/10/2016
True Life
S2016 • E21
I'm in a Fight Church
Samantha faces a debilitating shoulder injury that could keep her from a big MMA fight, and Magdiel is struggling to lose weight during a financially stressful time.
11/10/2016
True Life
S2016 • E22
We Are Transitioning
Gender transitioning is a physical and emotional journey, but Megan and Alex face the added challenge of navigating relationships with their respective cisgender partners.
11/17/2016
True Life
S2016 • E23
I Have Misophonia
Lindsey and Analeida struggle not to let misophonia -- a condition in which "normal" sounds cause a strong emotional reaction -- inhibit their lives and relationships.
12/16/2016
True Life
S2016 • E24
I'm Tripping on Ayahuasca
We follow two brave people as they travel out of the country to find answers through the use of this mysterious plant medicine.
12/16/2016
True Life
S2017 • E1
I Didn't Know I'm a Dad
Potential jail time threatens Coltyn's effort to establish a relationship with his son, and Charlie worries the results of a paternity test could end his current relationship.
06/07/2017
True Life
S2017 • E2
I'm Breaking Beauty Norms
Dakota, a woman with a beard, and Curtis, a man with vitiligo, stand up to the world's restrictive beauty standards through mentorship and performance.
06/14/2017
True Life
S2017 • E3
I'm Dying for the Applause
Contortionist clown Scarlet and rodeo pro Cory come to terms with the possibility that their beloved careers may do serious damage to their health.
06/14/2017
True Life
S2017 • E4
I'm Saving My Hood
Kevo and Klea process their past traumas as they take on initiatives to reduce violence and help their communities.
06/21/2017
