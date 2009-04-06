Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Rugby Player: Sharon
Season 10 E 40 • 08/17/2010
Sharon is done being on the sidelines, so she decides to join the boys rugby team, but her attitude could cost her the support of her coach, U.S. rugby player Phaidra Knight.
Watching
Full Ep
41:46
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S10 • E16
Dance Team
Professional dancer Asia helps Amanda break out of her shell and build her confidence to audition for her school's dance team.
06/04/2009
Full Ep
41:42
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S10 • E25
Motocross Girls
Prissy, pageant queens Jade, Jennifer, and Dallis are the most popular girls in school, but everyone only sees the glamorous side of their personalities. Now they're ready to put their friendship to the test and prove to everyone that pageants aren't the only things they can win by being MADE into rough, tough motocross racers.
09/06/2009
Full Ep
41:40
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S10 • E24
Ladies Man: Manny
Anime aficionado Manny Moreno lives in a city full of women but has never managed to get a date. Sick and tired of the friend zone, Manny's ready to ditch his nerdy image and get his first kiss by being MADE into a ladies man.
09/06/2009
Full Ep
41:48
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S10 • E19
Pro Wrestler: Rebecca
Inspired by her mother's battle with cancer, fashionista Becca gets help from pro wrestler AJ Styles to prove that being a tough-as-nails survivor runs in the family.
09/06/2009
Full Ep
41:46
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S10 • E21
Pageant Queen: Kyra
Kyra, a self-described outcast sick of being bullied, wants to reinvent herself by entering a beauty pageant, but her friends are worried she'll become someone she's not.
09/06/2009
Full Ep
41:39
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S10 • E20
Bodybuilder: Carter
Sophomore Carter Gregory had always been scrawny, but when his girlfriend dumped him for a super-ripped senior he decided to win her back by being MADE into a Body Builder. Can Carter pack on the pounds and win back his lady love? Will his self-centered materialism keep him from gaining inches and growing a heart when faced with a life lesson he was never expecting?
09/12/2009
Full Ep
41:42
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S10 • E27
Cheerleaders
The Shikellamy High Varsity cheerleaders have never been able to get the attention they want from their peers. Now they want earn some respect around school by being MADE into a crowd controlling competitive cheerleading squad.
10/17/2009
Full Ep
41:31
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S10 • E30
Pageant Queen: Brittany
Average small town southern gal Brittany has spent her whole life going along with what other people want. Now she's ready to stand out in the crowd by being MADE into a head turning pageant queen.
01/02/2010
Full Ep
41:48
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S10 • E38
Snowboarder: Ashley
Life in Wisconsin is no day at the beach for high school junior Ashley Bachman. When this California native was forced to move halfway across the country, she thought her social life was over. Now Ashley's sick of being trapped indoors and wants to bond with the natives by being MADE into a snowboarder! But will even four coaches, including The Bachelorette's Jesse Csincsak, be enough to turn this west coast fashionista into a rip roarin' slopestyle rider?
05/01/2010
Full Ep
41:43
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S10 • E35
Figure Skater: Raine
Raine Webb is a constant quitter. With drama at home and a school hit hard by the economic downturn, it's no wonder Raine is so uninspired. Now this high school senior wants to shine in the spotlight and make her family proud by being MADE into a figure skater. But will even six weeks of training with a high-intensity coach be enough to turn Raine into a focused determined star?
05/01/2010
Full Ep
41:18
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S10 • E40
Rugby Player: Sharon
Sharon is done being on the sidelines, so she decides to join the boys rugby team, but her attitude could cost her the support of her coach, U.S. rugby player Phaidra Knight.
08/17/2010
Full Ep
40:45
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S11 • E6
Lacrosse Player: Miranda
16 year old class president is tired of being out of shape and wants to trade in her girly ways and get physical by being MADE into a hardcore lacrosse player.
09/29/2010
Full Ep
41:26
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S11 • E7
Power Lifter: Jerick
Sweet-natured stringbean Jerick Johnson wants to toughen up his image by being MADE into a hardcore powerlifter.
09/30/2010
Full Ep
41:29
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S11 • E14
Rapper: Ryan
Skate rat Ryan Bowers is best known for making people laugh. But this high school joker wants to be taken more seriously by being MADE into a rapper and revealing his deepest secrets in rhyme.
10/05/2010
Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S11 • E11
Singer: Alyssa
A free-spirit California girl wants to shed her kooky image and be MADE into a singer.
10/06/2010
Full Ep
41:23
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S11 • E18
Baseball Player: Angel
Musician Angel Hernandez just isn’t happy inside. With the help of The Hit Doctor, Ramsey Washington, and baseball all stars Bernie Williams and Gary Sheffield, Angel will be MADE into a baseball player.
10/12/2010
Full Ep
41:24
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S11 • E19
Weight Loss: Tyler
Tyler Arman wants to fit in with her school’s pretty and popular dance team, so she is MADE into a slimmer and more confident girl.
10/15/2010
Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S11 • E13
Pageant Queen: Rachel
Rachel Smit is a rough, tough tomboy who is more at home in the stables than in the salon. But now she’s tired of feeling like a guy, and wants to join the girls’ club by being MADE into a gorgeous and fearless pageant queen.
10/19/2010
Full Ep
41:03
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S11 • E20
Bodybuilder: Kylee
Kylee Spence is a scrawny girl with a squeaky voice that everyone makes fun of. But now she’s ready to prove that she’s just as strong on the outside as she is on the inside by being MADE into a bodybuilder.
10/27/2010
Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S11 • E9
Extreme Survivalists
Best friends Molly and Taylor think becoming extreme wilderness survivalists will help them gain the strength and confidence they need to go to separate colleges in the fall.
12/05/2010
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
The MTV Movie & TV Awards Are Back and Bigger Than Ever
Toast the year's best film and television at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021, which honors the best scripted entertainment on May 16, followed by a celebration of reality TV on May 17.
04/19/2021
Trailer
01:05
Siesta KeyS4
The Tide Will Turn on the New Season of Siesta Key
New priorities, fragile relationships, broken friendships and life-changing decisions hang in the balance in Season 4 of Siesta Key, premiering May 12 at 8/7c.
04/16/2021
Trailer
00:30
Teen Mom 2S10
Ashley Makes Her Debut on Teen Mom 2
The moms face fresh challenges and welcome into the fold new mom, Ashley, when Teen Mom 2 returns May 4 at 8/7c.
04/14/2021
Trailer
01:20
The Hills: New BeginningsS2
Start Over Again on The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2
Find out why sometimes moving forward means putting everything to the test on Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings, premiering Wednesday, May 12 at 9/8c.
04/14/2021