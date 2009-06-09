MADE
Rugby Player: Sharon
Season 10 E 39 • 05/01/2010
Sharon is done being on the sidelines, so she decides to join the boys' rugby team, but her attitude could cost her the support of her coach Phaidra Knight.
More
Watching
Full Ep
41:39
Sign in to Watch
MADES10 • E20Bodybuilder: Carter
Gaming guy Carter wants to win back his ex, so he gets training from coach Doug Dolphin to become an ultra-confident bodybuilder.
09/06/2009
Full Ep
41:45
Sign in to Watch
MADES10 • E22Latin Dancer: Lisa
Lisa is used to fading into the background at her high school, so she steps out to stand out by learning Latin dance from Maritza Reveron.
09/06/2009
Full Ep
41:40
Sign in to Watch
MADES10 • E24Ladies' Man: Manny
Manny is going into his senior year and can't seem to get a date, so Devorah Rose steps in to turn him into a smooth ladies' man.
09/06/2009
Full Ep
41:42
Sign in to Watch
MADES10 • E25Motocross Girls
Jade, Jennifer and Dallis are best friends who want to go from prim and pretty pageant queens to down and dirty motocross racers with help from coach Tyler Evans.
09/06/2009
Full Ep
41:46
Sign in to Watch
MADES10 • E21Pageant Queen: Kyra
Kyra, a self-described outcast sick of being bullied, wants to reinvent herself by entering a beauty pageant, but her friends are worried she'll become someone she's not.
09/12/2009
Full Ep
41:42
Sign in to Watch
MADES10 • E27Cheerleaders
The members of the Shikellamy High cheerleading squad want nothing more than to earn their classmates' respect, so they get help from superstar cheerleading coach Tony Ness.
09/12/2009
Full Ep
41:42
Sign in to Watch
MADES10 • E28Brush High School Cheerleaders
The cheerleaders of Brush High School are tired of being considered a second-rate squad, so they turn to coach Trisha Hart to make them into the ultimate pep-powered cheerleading team.
10/10/2009
Full Ep
41:42
Sign in to Watch
MADES10 • E32Motocross Racer: Cameron
Cameron wants to prove he can follow through and finish what he starts, so coach Greg Schnell arrives to train him in motocross racing.
01/02/2010
Full Ep
41:43
Sign in to Watch
MADES10 • E34Figure Skater: Raine
Raine is a high school senior who has no idea what her future holds, but she takes life by the horns by training with coach Craig Joeright into a commited, disciplined figure skater.
01/24/2010
Full Ep
41:48
Sign in to Watch
MADES10 • E37Snowboarder: Ashley
Fashionable California girl Ashley is having trouble adjusting to snowy Wisconsin, so a crack team of coaches arrives to train her into an expert snowboarder.
05/01/2010
Full Ep
41:18
Sign in to Watch
MADES10 • E39Rugby Player: Sharon
Sharon is done being on the sidelines, so she decides to join the boys' rugby team, but her attitude could cost her the support of her coach Phaidra Knight.
05/01/2010
Full Ep
41:44
Sign in to Watch
MADES10 • E35Baseball Player: Mikey
Mikey is all about cute outfits and coiffed hair, but when he wants to get closer to his dad, he turns to coach Jeremy to teach him the art of baseball.
05/18/2010
Full Ep
41:31
Sign in to Watch
MADES10 • E33Independent Woman: Amanda
Amanda is an anime superfan who hasn't tried to pursue her dreams, but with inspiration from coach Julie Marie Carrier, she's hoping to become an independent woman who can be a star.
05/20/2010
Full Ep
40:45
Sign in to Watch
MADES11 • E6Lacrosse Player: Miranda
Class president Miranda steps off the sidelines to be made into a member of her high school’s lacrosse team, with Major League Baseball player Nicky Polanco by her side.
09/29/2010
Full Ep
41:26
Sign in to Watch
MADES11 • E7Powerlifter: Jerick
Jerick teams up with champion bodybuilder Johnnie Jackson to bulk up and channel his confident inner athlete.
09/30/2010
Full Ep
41:14
Sign in to Watch
MADES10 • E10Pageant Champion: Page
With Maxim model Wendy Foster by her side, lacrosse star Page transforms into a pageant champion.
10/01/2010
Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch
MADES11 • E8Mountain Biker: Emily
Emily has a passion for fashion, and now she’s ready to test her limits by being made into a down-and-dirty mountain biker.
10/04/2010
Full Ep
41:29
Sign in to Watch
MADES11 • E14Rapper: Ryan
San Diego skater Ryan lives for making people laugh, but with the help of Homeboy Sandman, he's ready to be made into a rhyme-spitting rapper.
10/05/2010
Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch
MADES11 • E11Singer: Alyssa
Free-spirited art lover Allyssa wants to turn the haters into adoring fans by being made into a singer with the help of rock and hip-hop star Edara Johnson.
10/06/2010
Full Ep
41:23
Sign in to Watch
MADES11 • E18Baseball Player: Angel
Angel is a natural musician who's insecure about his body, but with coach Ramsey Washington by his side, he's ready to be made into a hard-hitting, fireball-throwing baseball player.
10/12/2010
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS5 Surfing on Second Chances on Ex on the Beach
Get ready to ride the turbulent waves of love in a brand-new season of Ex on the Beach, premiering Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c.
03/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
Rise Up Against Hate with See Us Unite for Change
Join host Ken Jeong and celebrities like Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Seventeen, Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim to stand with the AAPI community with See Us Unite for Change, Friday at 8/7c.
05/19/2021
Promo
03:24
Sean Daley Remembers Prince And His Impact On The World
REVOLUTIONARY: Sean Daley calls in during our live stream to remember Prince his most heartfelt way.
04/21/2016
Promo
05:36
CeeLo Says A Prayer For Prince
CeeLo and other celebrities reach out to Prince to pay their respects.
04/21/2016