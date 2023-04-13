Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Sweetest Birthday
Season 6 E 22 • 08/31/2023
Pauly celebrates his successful prank, Sammi's not sure who to believe when it comes to Angelina's status in the group, and an impromptu birthday party ignites Vinny's jealousy.
S6 • E12Jersey Shore Family VacationDivorce Party
Angelina’s new man arrives just in time for her divorce party. Snooki burns Ang’s wedding dress. Pauly takes everyone to the hauntedest house ever. And Deena makes it clear she’s not afraid of JWOWW.
04/13/2023
S6 • E13Jersey Shore Family VacationBirthday Party
After the squad convinces Vinny they've forgotten his birthday, they pull off an unforgettable surprise party, and Angelina's boyfriend cooks up a surprise of his own.
04/20/2023
S6 • E14Jersey Shore Family VacationEngagement Party
Vinny 2.0 reveals his surprise for Angelina, Vinny celebrates his birthday with strippers and Italian food, and Mike tries to stop Angelina from sabotaging her big day.
04/27/2023
S6 • E15Jersey Shore Family VacationThe Hangover
The squad steps in to mediate after Angelina confides in Mike that she has a problem with Jenni's reaction to her engagement, leaving Jenni and Angelina at odds once again.
05/04/2023
S6 • E16Jersey Shore Family VacationReunion, Pt. 1
Pauly virtually joins his shoremates as they remember Mike's sky-high gender reveal, Nicole tests her wine knowledge, and tensions build when the roommates revisit Angelina's engagement.
05/11/2023
S6 • E17Jersey Shore Family VacationReunion, Pt. 2
Deena gets caught in the middle of Jenni and Angelina's argument, Mike defends his behavior on social media, the roommates answer fan questions, and Vinny shows off his dance moves.
05/18/2023
S6 • E18Jersey Shore Family VacationRemember Me?
Tensions from the reunion keep a few roomies from meeting Mike's newborn daughter, so he hatches a plan to bring everyone together, and Angelina secretly meets with Sammi.
08/03/2023
S6 • E19Jersey Shore Family VacationCode Word: Lasagna
Mike wins a trip to Pennsylvania for the crew, the ladies continue to feel divided after an argument at the reunion, and Sammi decides whether to rejoin her old friends on vacation.
08/10/2023
S6 • E20Jersey Shore Family VacationJust Like Old Times
Sammi's return triggers a flood of memories, Angelina makes amends with everyone but Jenni for her behavior at the reunion, and Pauly arranges an out-of-this-world prank.
08/17/2023
S6 • E21Jersey Shore Family VacationThe Mothership
The housemates launch a cardboard sled race, Sammi is unnerved by Vinny and Angelina's sexual tension, and chaos erupts when Pauly's "aliens" arrive during game night.
08/24/2023
S6 • E23Jersey Shore Family VacationMeatball Stakeout
After snow cuts the trip short, Mike helps Angelina process life-altering news, Sammi and the meatballs force Angelina and Jenni to hash out their issues, and the crew attends Pauly's gig.
09/07/2023
S6 • E24Jersey Shore Family VacationCharcuterie Party
Mike teams up with Vinny to investigate the truth about Angelina's biological dad, and a miscommunication about Lauren's boutique launch leaves the ladies at odds with Angelina again.
09/14/2023
S6 • E25Jersey Shore Family VacationMargarita Problems!
After another roommate fight, Angelina anxiously prepares to see everyone on the Florida trip, and the argument threatens to derail Mike's plans to find Angelina's father.
09/21/2023
S6 • E26Jersey Shore Family VacationFasten Your Seatbelt
The squad lands in Orlando, FL, Mike owns up to stirring the pot after a lengthy sit-down with Angelina, and Pauly introduces Sammi to a special guest.
09/28/2023
S6 • E27Jersey Shore Family VacationSammi's New Man
Vinny processes his first gray hair, Angelina attempts to clear the air with Deena, MVP continues the paternity investigation, and Sammi prepares to introduce her boyfriend to the roommates.
10/05/2023
S6 • E28Jersey Shore Family VacationStrip Steak
The squad puts Sammi's boyfriend in the hot seat, Angelina turns to an unlikely source for advice about Jenni, Deena brings the roommates into battle, and Ronnie considers visiting.
10/12/2023
S6 • E29Jersey Shore Family VacationDeena Makes a Friend
Angelina's issues with Jenni cause a stir during a night out, Deena gives a stripper her phone number, and Ronnie returns to try to make amends and address his troubling behavior.
10/19/2023
