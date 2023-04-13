Jersey Shore Family Vacation

S6 • E12
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Divorce Party

Angelina’s new man arrives just in time for her divorce party. Snooki burns Ang’s wedding dress. Pauly takes everyone to the hauntedest house ever. And Deena makes it clear she’s not afraid of JWOWW.
04/13/2023
Full Ep
Full Ep
41:39
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E13
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Birthday Party

After the squad convinces Vinny they've forgotten his birthday, they pull off an unforgettable surprise party, and Angelina's boyfriend cooks up a surprise of his own.
04/20/2023
Full Ep
Full Ep
41:22
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E14
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Engagement Party

Vinny 2.0 reveals his surprise for Angelina, Vinny celebrates his birthday with strippers and Italian food, and Mike tries to stop Angelina from sabotaging her big day.
04/27/2023
Full Ep
Full Ep
41:26
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E15
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Hangover

The squad steps in to mediate after Angelina confides in Mike that she has a problem with Jenni's reaction to her engagement, leaving Jenni and Angelina at odds once again.
05/04/2023
Full Ep
Full Ep
41:30
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E16
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Reunion, Pt. 1

Pauly virtually joins his shoremates as they remember Mike's sky-high gender reveal, Nicole tests her wine knowledge, and tensions build when the roommates revisit Angelina's engagement.
05/11/2023
Full Ep
Full Ep
41:29
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E17
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Reunion, Pt. 2

Deena gets caught in the middle of Jenni and Angelina's argument, Mike defends his behavior on social media, the roommates answer fan questions, and Vinny shows off his dance moves.
05/18/2023
Full Ep
Full Ep
43:18
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E18
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Remember Me?

Tensions from the reunion keep a few roomies from meeting Mike's newborn daughter, so he hatches a plan to bring everyone together, and Angelina secretly meets with Sammi.
08/03/2023
Full Ep
Full Ep
42:14
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E19
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Code Word: Lasagna

Mike wins a trip to Pennsylvania for the crew, the ladies continue to feel divided after an argument at the reunion, and Sammi decides whether to rejoin her old friends on vacation.
08/10/2023
Full Ep
Full Ep
41:38
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E20
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Just Like Old Times

Sammi's return triggers a flood of memories, Angelina makes amends with everyone but Jenni for her behavior at the reunion, and Pauly arranges an out-of-this-world prank.
08/17/2023
Full Ep
Full Ep
41:37
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E21
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Mothership

The housemates launch a cardboard sled race, Sammi is unnerved by Vinny and Angelina's sexual tension, and chaos erupts when Pauly's "aliens" arrive during game night.
08/24/2023
Full Ep
Full Ep
41:53
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E22
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Sweetest Birthday

Pauly celebrates his successful prank, Sammi's not sure who to believe when it comes to Angelina's status in the group, and an impromptu birthday party ignites Vinny's jealousy.
08/31/2023
Full Ep
Full Ep
41:32
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E23
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Meatball Stakeout

After snow cuts the trip short, Mike helps Angelina process life-altering news, Sammi and the meatballs force Angelina and Jenni to hash out their issues, and the crew attends Pauly's gig.
09/07/2023
Full Ep
Full Ep
41:35
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E24
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Charcuterie Party

Mike teams up with Vinny to investigate the truth about Angelina's biological dad, and a miscommunication about Lauren's boutique launch leaves the ladies at odds with Angelina again.
09/14/2023
Full Ep
Full Ep
41:31
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E25
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Margarita Problems!

After another roommate fight, Angelina anxiously prepares to see everyone on the Florida trip, and the argument threatens to derail Mike's plans to find Angelina's father.
09/21/2023
Full Ep
Full Ep
41:42
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E26
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Fasten Your Seatbelt

The squad lands in Orlando, FL, Mike owns up to stirring the pot after a lengthy sit-down with Angelina, and Pauly introduces Sammi to a special guest.
09/28/2023
Full Ep
Full Ep
41:22
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E27
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Sammi's New Man

Vinny processes his first gray hair, Angelina attempts to clear the air with Deena, MVP continues the paternity investigation, and Sammi prepares to introduce her boyfriend to the roommates.
10/05/2023
Full Ep
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E28
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Strip Steak

The squad puts Sammi's boyfriend in the hot seat, Angelina turns to an unlikely source for advice about Jenni, Deena brings the roommates into battle, and Ronnie considers visiting.
10/12/2023
Full Ep
Full Ep
41:50
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E29
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Deena Makes a Friend

Angelina's issues with Jenni cause a stir during a night out, Deena gives a stripper her phone number, and Ronnie returns to try to make amends and address his troubling behavior.
10/19/2023
Full Ep
Full Ep
41:30
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E36
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Deena's All Star Family Fun Dinner

Deena hosts a family dinner for Jenni, Nicole and Mike where they look back on their Season 6 adventures, reveal which scenes they wish never aired, play party games and more.
05/25/2023
Trailer
Trailer
Trailer
Trailer
Trailer
