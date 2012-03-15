Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
We Are Family
Season 5 E 11 • 03/15/2012
One roommate isn't amused by Pauly and Vinny's prank, Mike spreads a rumor about Deena's sister, the girls start a water balloon fight, and everyone heads home after a wild summer.
Jersey Shore
S5 • E1
Hurricane Situation
After the roommates return from Italy, Mike and his friend The Unit scheme to derail things for Snooki and Jionni.
01/05/2012
40:54
Jersey Shore
S5 • E2
One Man Down
Vinny's anxiety begins to take a toll, Snooki pushes Jionni to his limit at Karma, and Pauly is the victim of a robbery.
01/12/2012
40:22
Jersey Shore
S5 • E3
Dropping Like Flies
Pauly faces his birthday celebration without Vinny, and Mike slips into a funk after the ladies make a birthday cake for Pauly.
01/19/2012
40:33
Jersey Shore
S5 • E4
Free Vinny
The ladies plan an epic surprise party for unsuspecting birthday boys Pauly and Mike, and the crew decides to head to Staten Island and bring Vinny home.
01/26/2012
40:18
Jersey Shore
S5 • E5
Nothing But Nice
The gang goes out to celebrate after Vinny returns home, Mike feels left out by the guys, and Snooki gives Mike advice.
02/02/2012
40:19
Jersey Shore
S5 • E6
The Follow Game
Mike sniffs around for gossip about Deena's sister, and JWoww's insecurity threatens to upset her relationship with Roger.
02/09/2012
40:30
Jersey Shore
S5 • E7
Love at the Jersey Shore
Deena and Snooki seek forgiveness from their boss, Mike and Paula grow closer, and JWoww's outfit causes a commotion.
02/16/2012
39:58
Jersey Shore
S5 • E8
Sharp Objects
Deena and Snooki share a wild adventure when the roomies go fishing, Mike plays wingman for the guys, JWoww confronts Pauly's stalker, and Snooki and Vinny spend time together.
02/23/2012
40:26
Jersey Shore
S5 • E9
The Truth Will Set You Free
JWoww pulls out all the stops for her one-year anniversary with Roger, Mike plans payback, Pauly and Vinny redecorate the Smush Room, and the roomies warn Deena about Joey's intentions.
03/01/2012
40:29
Jersey Shore
S5 • E10
One Meatball Stands Alone
Mike tells Jionni he hooked up with Snooki, the roommates try to protect Deena, and Vinny and Pauly plan an epic prank.
03/08/2012
40:59
Jersey Shore
41:55
Jersey Shore
S5 • E27
Reunion
Amy Paffrath sits down with the housemates to relive the biggest moments from the summer, including Mike and Snooki's drama and Pauly and Vinny's elaborate pranks.
03/22/2012
40:30
Jersey Shore
S6 • E1
Once More Unto the Beach
As the roommates prepare to head back to the Shore house, Nicole considers how pregnancy will impact her summer, and Mike's sobriety and new attitude takes everyone by surprise.
10/13/2012
40:31
Jersey Shore
S6 • E2
No Shame, Good Integrity
Ron and Sammi fall back into old habits, Vinny offers tough love to Deena as she struggles with being away from her boyfriend, and Nicole breaks some major news to the roommates.
10/14/2012
40:09
Jersey Shore
S6 • E3
Toxic Shots Syndrome
Nicole moves into her own shore house, Mike reaches a difficult point in his sobriety, and Deena's emotional struggles become a concern for the roommates.
10/15/2012
40:20
Jersey Shore
S6 • E4
Blues, Balls & Brawls
Jenni's surprise party for Roger doesn't go as planned, Mike struggles with Nicole's decision not to continue their friendship, and Deena finds an unlikely new meatball.
10/16/2012
40:29
Jersey Shore
S6 • E5
Merp Walk
Jenni injures her ankle after trying to stop a fight at Bamboo, Mike considers making things official with Paula, and Deena's day of partying lands her in hot water with Seaside police.
10/18/2012
40:30
Jersey Shore
S6 • E6
Let's Make it Official
Mike makes a peace offering with Nicole, the roommates support Mike as he makes things official with Paula, and Jenni considers he future with Roger after not hearing from him for days.
10/25/2012
40:31
Jersey Shore
S6 • E7
Great Meatballs of Fire
Jenni tries to patch things up with Roger, Mike reconsiders his commitment to Paula after things start moving too fast, and Deena's mom steps in when her partying goes too far.
11/01/2012
40:30
Jersey Shore
S6 • E8
Control the Crazy
Sammi confronts Deena about how her drunken behavior is affecting their friendship, and as Mike adjusts to the rules of monogamy, Paula's bawdy antics start to make him cringe.
11/08/2012
