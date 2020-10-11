Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Kash
Season 6 E 5 • 11/10/2020
Kash chronicles her own story as she navigates high school, pregnancy with her daughter Nova and her relationship with Nova's father, all while experiencing the coronavirus global pandemic.
16 and Pregnant
S5 • E10
Savon
Resillient teen tries to date a guy who is not the father of her baby.
06/20/2014
16 and Pregnant
S5 • E11
Courtney
Christian girl struggles with abstinence and passing along a cleft lip to her unborn son.
06/22/2014
16 and Pregnant
S5 • E12
Savannah
Sensitive girl tries to co-parent with ex-boyfriend turned friend.
06/22/2014
16 and Pregnant
S5 • E13
Reunion – Life After Labor: Post-Reunion Interviews
The cast from the fifth season of 16 and Pregnant update Dr. Drew on the challenges they are facing. Three couples reunite for the first time since filming ended.
07/01/2014
16 and Pregnant
S5 • E14
Reunion - Season 5 Unseen Moments
An exciting, dramatic and sometimes funny look at the biggest moments that didn't make it into the fifth season of 16 & Pregnant.
07/01/2014
16 and Pregnant
S5 • E15
Where Are They Now?
Catch up with girls from Season 5 of 16 and Pregnant and see the surprising relationships, confrontations, custody battles and romances that have taken place since the cameras stopped rolling.
01/04/2015
16 and Pregnant
S6 • E1
Madisen
Madisen makes the transition from all-American cheerleader to unexpected motherhood in small town Arkansas with the support of her dad, Nick, her boyfriend, Christian, and extended family.
10/07/2020
16 and Pregnant
S6 • E2
Rachelle
Rachelle got pregnant two months after she began dating her boyfriend Chase and must adjust to life as a mom while her religious Guatemalan family comes to terms with their new dynamic.
10/13/2020
16 and Pregnant
S6 • E3
Maddie
Maddie and her mom Crystal were best friends, but their relationship soured after Maddie began dating Korey, so they must all learn to co-exist for the sake of Maddie's baby Kaezleigh.
10/20/2020
16 and Pregnant
S6 • E4
Camryn
As the COVID-19 pandemic begins, Camryn tries to maintain her composure, despite anxiety about finishing the semester and saving money with her boyfriend Cam before their baby Sadie arrives.
10/27/2020
16 and Pregnant
S6 • E6
Kali
Kali must prove to her skeptical parents she and her boyfriend Auston can raise their son Bodhi as full-time students while the COVID-19 pandemic keeps them all under one roof.
11/17/2020
16 and PregnantS6 E6
Kali's Parents Address Her Living Situation with Auston
Kali's parents worry Kali and Auston are too codependent to care for their son Bodhi and decide the couple should live apart.
11/17/2020
