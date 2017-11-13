Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Season 2 E 6 • 11/13/2017
In this epic season finale, Megan makes a difficult decision, Amber finds what she’s been looking for, and Mia finally takes the big leap!
Teen Mum
S1 • E1
Life as a Teen Mum
Life as a teen mom is lots of things, but it’s never dull. This is the story of Naomi, Megan, Mia, and Chloe, four girls, living in the UK, whose lives took an unexpected turn.
07/10/2017
Teen Mum
S1 • E2
You Ruin Everything
Chloe and Jordan go on holiday to Spain, Naomi finds it hard to let go of Raphael, Megan’s mom finally confronts Dylan about his cheating, and Mia gets her first taste of motherhood.
07/10/2017
Teen Mum
S1 • E3
We Bought a Horse
Naomi has an awkward run in with Ines, Chloe gets heated with Jordan on her 18th birthday, Mia finally confronts Manley’s mom, and Megan and Dylan take on another mouth to feed.
07/17/2017
Teen Mum
S1 • E4
Father's Day
Chloe embarks on a new venture with her baby, Dylan has a fit of jealous rage over Megan’s revealing birthday outfit, Naomi and Raphael give their relationship another go, and Mia’s jealousy for Manley’s ex escalates over a battle of Father’s Day
07/17/2017
Teen Mum
S1 • E5
It's My Party and I'll Cry if I Want To!
Mia and Erin finally face off at a family dinner, Megan’s dream engagement party might turn out to be a nightmare, Naomi is shocked by an unexpected guest at her daughter’s birthday party, and Chloe questions the longevity of her relationship
07/24/2017
Teen Mum
S1 • E6
I'm Going to be a Mum... Again!
In the season finale of Teen Mum, while some are ready to take vows to never part, others make plans to split for good. Naomi, Megan, Mia, and Chloe each hit a turning point that may change their lives forever.
07/24/2017
Teen Mum
S2 • E1
Daddy Always Comes Back
In the Season 2 premiere, we catch up with mums Chloe, Megan, and Mia, and introduce two new mums, Sassi, and Amber.
10/09/2017
Teen Mum
S2 • E2
I Deserve to be Happy!
Sassi discovers her passion, Dylan tries to win Megan back with shiny objects, and Amber continues her search for love while Ste fights to stay in her life.
10/16/2017
Teen Mum
S2 • E3
Squish Bucket Chicken Nugget!
Mia and Manley’s baby turns one, but their relationship is worse than ever. Sassi and Darren find their relationship on the rocks as well.
10/23/2017
Teen Mum
S2 • E4
Cupid’s Arrow
It’s Valentine’s Day, but not all the mums have something to celebrate. Mia tries to get back with Manley, and Jordan does the unthinkable to Chloe.
10/30/2017
Teen Mum
S2 • E5
I’m a Mum… Again!
Megan and Dylan welcome baby #2, and Mia and Manley finally speak again. Will their last-ditch effort restore their flame or will Mia officially become a single mum?
11/06/2017
