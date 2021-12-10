Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
He Love Me!
Season 3 E 16 • 07/19/2022
Kayla wants to make peace with Luke's family but hits some roadblocks, Rachel's past comes back to bite her, and Brianna dips her toes back into the dating pool.
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E6Turning Point
Kayla gets a surprising message from her ex-boyfriend, Kayla J and Makel attempt to keep the peace as they prepare Mecca for her first day of school, and Rachel begrudgingly returns home.
10/12/2021
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E7Do Better
Rachel makes plans to leave home, Kayla meets up with her ex, Brianna dips her toe back in the dating pool, Kayla J opens up about her childhood in therapy, and Kiaya reaches out to Carla.
10/19/2021
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E8Back to Reality
Brianna's new relationship puts a strain on her friendship with Ashley, Rachel feels the pinch of her newfound independence, and Kiaya tries to make sense of her relationship with Teazha.
10/26/2021
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E9New Dude, New Mood
Kiaya and Teazha try to mend things after a fight, Kayla considers going into therapy with Luke, Rachel learns she may have to move in with her mom, and Brianna re-enters the dating scene.
11/01/2021
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E10Come Correct
Kayla J rules out changing Mecca's routine to accommodate Makel, Kayla and Luke revisit old emotional wounds in therapy, and Rachel wants Drew to prove he's worthy of being Hazelee's dad.
11/09/2021
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E11Emergency Contact
Kayla clashes with Luke's family, Makel confronts his unsupportive mom, Rachel awaits Drew's release from prison, and Kiaya and Brianna reach breaking points in their relationships.
11/16/2021
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E12Two Steps Forward, One Step Back
Rachel's long-term plans with Noah hits a snag, Brianna feels unsupported in her decision to move out, Kayla J meets with Makel and his girlfriend, and Kayla makes a heartbreaking decision.
11/23/2021
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E13California Love
Kayla lets the other moms in on a personal struggle, Dr. Drew questions Brianna about her relationship with her mother, and Madisen and Christian give their romance another try.
06/28/2022
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E14Family Matters
Kayla seeks to mend things with Luke's family even as their future remains uncertain, Teazha questions who her true family is, and Rachel and her mom disagree about family therapy.
07/05/2022
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E15We Are the Adults
Kiaya evaluates her challenging coparenting scenario, Rachel faces hurdles as she works toward getting her driver's license, and Brianna and her mother clash over Braeson.
07/12/2022
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E17They Were Together
Luke struggles after the blowup between Kayla and his family, Madisen and Christian take a big step in rekindling their bond, and tensions from Kiaya's past loom over Amour's birthday.
07/26/2022
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E18Out of the Blue
Madisen is offended by her dad’s blunt life advice, Brianna faces the end of a friendship, Kiaya receives bad news about X'Zayveon, and Rachel questions whether Hazelee’s dad can change.
08/02/2022
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E19The Next Step
Rachel faces a challenging Valentine's Day, Kayla opens up about some difficult hurdles with her therapist, and Kiaya reaches out to X'Zayveon's mom in hopes of making coparenting work.
08/09/2022
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E20Relationship Woes
Financial stress pushes Madisen and Christian to a breaking point, Brianna tries dating again, Kiaya encourages Teazha to reconnect with family, and Kayla has doubts about her engagement.
08/16/2022
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E21Happy Birthday, Hazelee!
Madisen visits Rachel to celebrate Hazelee's third birthday, while Brianna worries about sending Braeson to a school that censors the LGBTQ+ community and Black Lives Matter movement.
08/23/2022
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E22Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
The moms take a group trip to sunny Los Angeles for a promotional photoshoot, where they celebrate Rachel’s 20th birthday, de-stress with beach yoga and bond over coparenting struggles.
08/30/2022
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E23The Point of No Return
An incident with Izaiah puts Kayla on the defense, X'Zayveon's homecoming sparks tension, Rachel and her sister argue over birthday plans, and Madisen reaches her limit with Christian.
09/06/2022
