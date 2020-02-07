Canada's Drag Race
Not Sorry Aboot It
Season 1 E 3 • 07/16/2020
The queens get into girl groups to perform the rap diss track "Not Sorry Aboot It," the category on the runway is Quebecky with the Good Hair, and Deborah Cox guest co-hosts.
More
Watching
Full Ep
58:48
Canada's Drag RaceS1 • E1Eh-laganza Eh-xtravaganza
After making their werk room debuts, the queens feel their Canuck couture fantasies by creating patriotic lewks from everyday items, and Elisha Cuthbert guest hosts.
07/02/2020
Full Ep
58:34
Sign in to Watch
Canada's Drag RaceS1 • E2Her-itage Moments
The queens test their overacting chops in "Heritage Minutes"-themed parodies and walk the runway in reinterpreted takes on their first drag looks, and Jade Hassoune guest hosts.
07/09/2020
Full Ep
59:38
Sign in to Watch
Canada's Drag RaceS1 • E3Not Sorry Aboot It
The queens get into girl groups to perform the rap diss track "Not Sorry Aboot It," the category on the runway is Quebecky with the Good Hair, and Deborah Cox guest co-hosts.
07/16/2020
Full Ep
58:25
Sign in to Watch
Canada's Drag RaceS1 • E4Single-Use Queens
The queens test their memory with a match game of unmentionables and work in teams to create a cohesive fashion line out of recycled materials, and Biddell guest hosts.
07/23/2020
Full Ep
59:34
Sign in to Watch
Canada's Drag RaceS1 • E5Snatch Game
Joined by guest host Mary Walsh, the queens get into character with their best celebrity impressions for Snatch Game and a Night of a Thousand Celine Dions runway.
07/30/2020
Full Ep
58:50
Sign in to Watch
Canada's Drag RaceS1 • E6Star 69
Joined by guest host Tom Green, the queens star in late-night TV commercials for shady law firms and then walk a Canadian Tux-Shedos runway in all-denim fashions.
08/06/2020
Full Ep
59:28
Sign in to Watch
Canada's Drag RaceS1 • E7Miss Loose Jaw
Joined by guest host Allie X, the queens flaunt their improv skills in a parody beauty contest called Miss Loose Jaw and serve pageant perfection with their glamorous runway looks.
08/13/2020
Full Ep
59:35
Sign in to Watch
Canada's Drag RaceS1 • E8Welcome to the Family
The queens read each other using puppet versions of their competitors and give makeovers to their new drag family from the Rainbow Railroad organization, and Amanda Brugel guest hosts.
08/20/2020
Full Ep
59:46
Sign in to Watch
Canada's Drag RaceS1 • E9The Snow Ball
It’s time to throw a ball and the Queens get frosty.
08/27/2020
Full Ep
59:45
Sign in to Watch
Canada's Drag RaceS1 • E10U Wear It Well
Traci Melchor guest hosts as the Top Three queens write, record and perform a remix of RuPaul's song "U Wear It Well," and Canada's first drag superstar is crowned.
09/03/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:10
Ex on the BeachS6 Love Is on the Line on Ex On The Beach: Couples
Committed couples face the gauntlet of the ghosts of relationships past on Ex On The Beach: Couples, premiering Thursday at 8/7c.
01/20/2023
Trailer
00:15
Ex on the BeachEx On The Beach: Couples Makes Partners Face the Past
Ex On The Beach: Couples presents a twist on the series by forcing established relationships to handle the surprises of old flames, premiering Thursday, February 9, at 9/8c.
01/13/2023
Trailer
00:30
The Real Friends of WeHoS1 Brad Goreski and Todrick Hall Are The Real Friends of WeHo
Fasten your seatbelts for a fierce night with Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall, Curtis Hamilton and more members of their squad when The Real Friends of WeHo premieres Friday, January 20, at 9/8c.
01/06/2023
Trailer
00:15
RidiculousnessS29 New Time, New Season, Same Old Pranks on Ridiculousness
Clear your Monday nights for back-to-back episodes of Ridiculousness with Rob, Steelo and Chanel with an all-new season, Mondays at 8/7c.
01/03/2023