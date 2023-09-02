Ex On The Beach: Couples

This Is What Heartbreak Feels Like

Season 6 E 11 • 04/27/2023

One couple sends shock waves through the villa when they reach a breaking point, and Sorinn and Lola face hard truths about their relationship priorities at the final reflection ceremony.

42:15
42:15

S6 • E1
Ex On The Beach: Couples
Journey to Engagement

Kamie Crawford welcomes six couples to an intense journey, and each couple has a hard conversation about their strengths and weaknesses before the first batch of exes arrive.
02/09/2023
41:50
41:50
S6 • E2
Ex On The Beach: Couples
You're Breaking My Heart

Kamie challenges the couples to open suitcases of their emotional baggage, and Ben, Spari and Leylah confess to crossing lines with their exes.
02/16/2023
41:49
41:49
S6 • E3
Ex On The Beach: Couples
Secrets of the Past

Three more exes arrive at the villa, causing the couples' underlying issues to surface, and Jake's ex reveals a shocking secret to Holly.
02/23/2023
41:49
41:49
S6 • E4
Ex On The Beach: Couples
Hitting Rock Bottom

The couples take leaps of faith together, Thailah grows frustrated with Jamie's hypocrisy, and Lola confronts Sorinn when he misses an opportunity to change his behavior.
03/02/2023
41:49
41:49
S6 • E5
Ex On The Beach: Couples
We Need This Time Apart

At the conclusion of Phase 1, Lola and Sorinn struggle to find their spark again, Leylah's suitors slight her sexuality, Jake and Pala point fingers at each other, and more.
03/09/2023
41:50
41:50
S6 • E6
Ex On The Beach: Couples
I Can Love You Better

As the partners move out of the villa, Ri shoots her shot with Spari, Leylah makes her choice, Jake and Pala unpack their past, and Thailah and Jamie's compatibility comes under fire.
03/16/2023
41:49
41:49
S6 • E7
Ex On The Beach: Couples
More Than Just Your Ex

Kamie distracts the partners with a day of relaxation, the exes recreate their first dates, Lola is frustrated by Sorinn's "semen retention," and Leylah gets closer to Samura.
03/23/2023
41:49
41:49
S6 • E8
Ex On The Beach: Couples
Burying Your Relationship

The exes have a eulogy for their past relationships, Leylah makes a decision about her future with Liam, and reactions vary when the partners see what's been going on at the villa.
03/30/2023
41:50
41:50
S6 • E9
Ex On The Beach: Couples
Call Me By My Name

As the couples enter the final phase, the returning partners watch clips of what their boos were up to while they were away, and Thailah slips up during an intimate moment with Jamie.
04/06/2023
41:49
41:49
S6 • E10
Ex On The Beach: Couples
Reunited Doesn't Feel So Good

Thailah and Jamie remain at odds over a faux pas, Shayla and Spari's arguments gain attention, and the ladies help Sorinn and Lola reconnect over a romantic date.
04/13/2023
41:51
41:51
S6 • E11
Ex On The Beach: Couples
This Is What Heartbreak Feels Like

One couple sends shock waves through the villa when they reach a breaking point, and Sorinn and Lola face hard truths about their relationship priorities at the final reflection ceremony.
04/27/2023
42:50
42:50
S6 • E12
Ex On The Beach: Couples
Now or Never

With the proposal ceremony on the horizon, the disconnect between Lola and Sorinn widens, and the other couples struggle to figure out if they'll stick together or break up.
04/27/2023
