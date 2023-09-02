Ex On The Beach: Couples
This Is What Heartbreak Feels Like
Season 6 E 11 • 04/27/2023
One couple sends shock waves through the villa when they reach a breaking point, and Sorinn and Lola face hard truths about their relationship priorities at the final reflection ceremony.
More
Watching
Full Ep
42:15
S6 • E1Ex On The Beach: CouplesJourney to Engagement
Kamie Crawford welcomes six couples to an intense journey, and each couple has a hard conversation about their strengths and weaknesses before the first batch of exes arrive.
02/09/2023
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E2Ex On The Beach: CouplesYou're Breaking My Heart
Kamie challenges the couples to open suitcases of their emotional baggage, and Ben, Spari and Leylah confess to crossing lines with their exes.
02/16/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E3Ex On The Beach: CouplesSecrets of the Past
Three more exes arrive at the villa, causing the couples' underlying issues to surface, and Jake's ex reveals a shocking secret to Holly.
02/23/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E4Ex On The Beach: CouplesHitting Rock Bottom
The couples take leaps of faith together, Thailah grows frustrated with Jamie's hypocrisy, and Lola confronts Sorinn when he misses an opportunity to change his behavior.
03/02/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E5Ex On The Beach: CouplesWe Need This Time Apart
At the conclusion of Phase 1, Lola and Sorinn struggle to find their spark again, Leylah's suitors slight her sexuality, Jake and Pala point fingers at each other, and more.
03/09/2023
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E6Ex On The Beach: CouplesI Can Love You Better
As the partners move out of the villa, Ri shoots her shot with Spari, Leylah makes her choice, Jake and Pala unpack their past, and Thailah and Jamie's compatibility comes under fire.
03/16/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E7Ex On The Beach: CouplesMore Than Just Your Ex
Kamie distracts the partners with a day of relaxation, the exes recreate their first dates, Lola is frustrated by Sorinn's "semen retention," and Leylah gets closer to Samura.
03/23/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E8Ex On The Beach: CouplesBurying Your Relationship
The exes have a eulogy for their past relationships, Leylah makes a decision about her future with Liam, and reactions vary when the partners see what's been going on at the villa.
03/30/2023
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E9Ex On The Beach: CouplesCall Me By My Name
As the couples enter the final phase, the returning partners watch clips of what their boos were up to while they were away, and Thailah slips up during an intimate moment with Jamie.
04/06/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E10Ex On The Beach: CouplesReunited Doesn't Feel So Good
Thailah and Jamie remain at odds over a faux pas, Shayla and Spari's arguments gain attention, and the ladies help Sorinn and Lola reconnect over a romantic date.
04/13/2023
Full Ep
41:51
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E11Ex On The Beach: CouplesThis Is What Heartbreak Feels Like
One couple sends shock waves through the villa when they reach a breaking point, and Sorinn and Lola face hard truths about their relationship priorities at the final reflection ceremony.
04/27/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:20
A New Era of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta BeginsLove & Hip Hop AtlantaS11
Don't miss an all-new season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta at its new home on MTV, starting June 13.
05/05/2023
Trailer
01:30
Roll Out the Red Carpet for RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsRuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Twelve queens are coming together for a second chance at the crown, and there will be two ways to snatch it on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8, streaming May 12 on Paramount+.
04/27/2023
Trailer
00:15
Are You Ready for an All-New Tuesday Night Takeover?
Tuesday nights are about to get much more exciting with Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, MTV Couples Retreat, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It Back, now on MTV.
04/12/2023
Trailer
01:55
The Stakes Are High in Pretty Stoned
Celebrate 4/20 early, and join Stella and Darcy on an adventure to solve their weed woes in the MTV original movie Pretty Stoned, premiering April 19 at 8/7c.
04/07/2023