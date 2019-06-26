Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
This Sucks and Blows
Season 8 E 8 • 08/05/2019
The singles match shocking headlines to their housemates, Jenna explores her feelings for Amber while getting to know Jasmine, and another couple steps into the Truth Booth.
Full Ep
41:48
Are You The One?
S8 • E1
Come One, Come All, Pt. 1
Sparks fly and jealousy ignites when 16 sexually fluid singles looking for their perfect match head to Hawaii for their chance to find love and win $1 million.
06/26/2019
Full Ep
41:48
Are You The One?
S8 • E2
Come One, Come All, Pt. 2
Back-to-back boom boom room hookups label Kai a player, Nour and Justin step into the Truth Booth, and everyone's true feelings are revealed at the first match-up ceremony.
06/26/2019
Full Ep
41:48
Are You The One?
S8 • E3
This Is Trash
Justin tries to push Max outside his comfort zone, the singles compete for a romantic group getaway by playing dating trivia, and Basit struggles for acceptance.
07/03/2019
Full Ep
1:02:49
Are You The One?
S8 • E4
We Come to Slay
Jenna questions her future with Kai, Nour's jealousy shows, the singles meet Dionne Slay when they throw a queer prom, and Jonathan has an eye-opening experience.
07/10/2019
Full Ep
41:49
Are You The One?
S8 • E5
There Was a Fivesome?
Justin opens up to Max about his fear of getting too close too fast, an impromptu orgy shakes things up, and Jenna and Kai have a hard time exploring other options.
07/17/2019
Full Ep
41:50
Are You The One?
S8 • E6
Hate to Burst Your Bubble
With the house determined to find a Perfect Match, Nour and Amber get serious about figuring out their compatibility, and Kai moves on from Jenna.
07/24/2019
Full Ep
41:49
Are You The One?
S8 • E7
Red Flag Alert
Remy steps in to bust up a toxic entanglement, Jonathan tries to make amends with Basit, and the house pins their hopes on Brandon and Aasha.
07/31/2019
Full Ep
41:49
Are You The One?
S8 • E8
08/05/2019
Full Ep
41:49
Are You The One?
S8 • E9
Games Players Play
Tensions flare during the house party, Paige begins to drop her guard, and the singles try to convince Kai that his flirtatious behavior is hurting others.
08/12/2019
Full Ep
41:49
Are You The One?
S8 • E10
It All Comes Down to Jax
The singles compete in a challenge that tests their communication skills, Kari and Danny try to decode the matches, and the house creates a strategy for the matchup ceremony.
08/19/2019
Full Ep
42:49
Are You The One?
S8 • E11
On to the Next
With five strategically confirmed perfect matches and devastating news for one pair, the singles compete in a challenge to see which of the "stragglers" are perfectly aligned.
09/02/2019
Full Ep
41:29
Are You The One?
S8 • E12
All or Nothing
With six singles left and $750,000 on the line, the housemates must discover each other's love languages and figure out the final three couples before their last matchup ceremony.
09/09/2019
