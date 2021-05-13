Siesta Key
It’s a Nasty, Low Vibrational Thing to Say
Season 4 E 2 • 05/19/2021
Chloe tries to repair broken friendships, Kelsey shares a joke that creates a bigger rift with Juliette, and Sam commissions a painting that leaves everyone speechless.
Siesta KeyS4 • E1Let's Be Healthy and Get Drunk
Brandon embraces fatherhood, Chloe reinvents herself, Madisson worries about the age difference in her relationship, Amanda holds a film screening, and Kelsey confronts Juliette.
05/13/2021
Siesta KeyS4 • E3Here's the Thing with the Prenup…
Madisson considers a prenup after a discussion with her father, Camilla and Brandon rehash their difficult past, and Chloe struggles to find support from Amanda and Juliette.
05/26/2021
Siesta KeyS4 • E4I Can't Help if Someone Is Attracted to Me
Camilla's flirting leads Brandon to a confrontation, Juliette works out the details of her swimsuit line, and Madisson's anxiety rears its head as everyone prepares for an island vacation.
06/03/2021
Siesta KeyS4 • E5Happy to See Me, Right?
Chloe makes a shocking announcement, Camilla confronts Brandon about hooking up with Jordana, Amanda is caught between Juliette and Kelsey, and Madisson invites Cara to the island.
06/17/2021
Siesta KeyS4 • E6You Don't Seem Like the Caring Type
Cara makes waves when she tries to make amends with the group, Sam and Juliette don't see eye to eye, Garrett shows his romantic side, and tempers flare at Kelsey's swimwear photoshoot.
06/24/2021
Siesta KeyS4 • E7Things Will Never Be the Same
Joe and Stef discuss their complicated situationship, Brandon's music video premiere party goes off the rails, and Juliette loses control and shocks everyone.
06/30/2021
Siesta KeyS4 • E8That Girl Is Lost
After Juliette's sudden departure, the vibe on the island changes, Amanda and Tate grow closer, Kelsey and Garrett see a different side of Cara, and Madisson focuses on her mental health.
07/08/2021
Siesta KeyS4 • E9Compassion and Kindness Is the Way to Go
Madisson makes a big decision about her wedding, Brandon throws a baby shower for Quincy, and Chloe returns with hopes of mending Juliette's and Kelsey's friendship.
07/14/2021
Siesta KeyS4 • E10I'm Truly, Truly, Very, Very Sorry
Juliette takes charge of her business and hopes to make amends with Kelsey, Jordana wants more from Brandon, and Sam has a request for Juliette as they celebrate their one-year anniversary.
07/21/2021
Siesta KeyS4 • E11We Can All Use a Little Empathy
At Madisson's empathy-themed birthday party, Chloe's apology to Cara falls flat, then Juliette considers moving in with Sam, and Tate's secret online life goes public.
07/28/2021
