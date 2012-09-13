Snooki & JWoww
I'm a Good Fiancée and I'm a Mom!
Season 2 E 10 • 03/19/2013
JWOWW reveals her exciting news, and while Jionni's "dadchelor" party with his buddies is a relatively tame outing, Snooki and her girls go totally wild on a long-awaited ladies' night.
Snooki & JWowwS1 • E12The End?
Snooki signs up for a birthing class, and the girls switch boyfriends for the night to get to the bottom of their relationship issues.
09/13/2012
Snooki & JWowwS2 • E1New Beginnings
Snooki and Jionni prepare for their son's arrival with the help of a lavish baby shower, and JWOWW, who's impatient to get engaged to Roger, throws a party to watch their friend's MMA fight.
01/08/2013
Snooki & JWowwS2 • E2Pregnant Problems
JWOWW fantasizes about her dream wedding dress and fancy engagement ring, and Snooki and Jionni meet with a baby coach to test their newborn know-how.
01/15/2013
Snooki & JWowwS2 • E3Last Call at Club Uterus
JWOWW's fun-loving dad makes a splash with her friends, and after some disastrous birth rehearsals and a giggly Lamaze class, Snooki's scared when she goes into labor two weeks early.
01/22/2013
Snooki & JWowwS2 • E4Now What?
Snooki and Jionni welcome baby Lorenzo and learn the ins and outs of life with a newborn, and Roger takes JWOWW on a road trip to visit his family in Maine.
01/29/2013
Snooki & JWowwS2 • E5Maine Squeeze
Jionni and Snooki are exhausted by the demands of new parenthood, and JWOWW braves some stinky outdoor adventures in Maine, leading Roger to make a heartfelt confession to his dad.
02/05/2013
Snooki & JWowwS2 • E6The Honeymoon Is Over
Roger and JWOWW squabble about their dogs, Snooki grows jealous of Jionni's nonstop focus on the baby, and Jersey Shore pals Deena, Sammi and Ronnie stop by to meet Lorenzo.
02/12/2013
Snooki & JWowwS2 • E7Turning Over a New League
Snooki prepares a home-cooked meal and tries to rekindle the pre-baby romance with Jionni, and JWOWW wonders if she's finally ready to introduce Roger to her estranged mother.
02/19/2013
Snooki & JWowwS2 • E8Between a Rock and a Hard Place
Roger consults a jeweler to design the perfect engagement ring for JWOWW, and Snooki and Jionni hire a photographer to take some adorable pictures of baby Lorenzo.
02/26/2013
Snooki & JWowwS2 • E9Taking the Plunge
Roger pulls out all the stops to propose to JWOWW in style, first tricking her with a romantic dinner -- but no proposal -- and then planning a skydiving trip with an emotional surprise.
03/12/2013
Snooki & JWowwS2 • E10I'm a Good Fiancée and I'm a Mom!
JWOWW reveals her exciting news, and while Jionni's "dadchelor" party with his buddies is a relatively tame outing, Snooki and her girls go totally wild on a long-awaited ladies' night.
03/19/2013
Snooki & JWowwS2 • E11I Might Not Be Engaged After This
The aftermath of the girls' night of partying brings resentment and distrust for both couples, and Snooki and JWOWW both fear that their relationships are in serious jeopardy.
03/26/2013
Snooki & JWowwS2 • E12All's Well That Ends Well?
The two couples talk through their respective conflicts, and Snooki and Jionni round up their other Jersey Shore friends to surprise JWOWW and Roger with an engagement party.
04/02/2013
Snooki & JWowwS3 • E1We're Back Bitches
JWOWW deals with her ill-behaved dogs and persuades Roger to try couples counseling, and Snooki and Jionni wonder how to tell Janis they've gotten their own beach house for the summer.
10/22/2013
Snooki & JWowwS3 • E2Movin' On Up!
Jionni and Snooki move out of the basement and into their summer home, and JWOWW considers new habits after meeting an efficient dog trainer and an observant relationship therapist.
10/29/2013
Snooki & JWowwS3 • E3Mommy
Snooki conducts interviews to find Lorenzo's perfect babysitter, and JWOWW and Roger surprise their friends with a ghostly double date at a haunted Pennsylvania landmark.
11/05/2013
Snooki & JWowwS3 • E4Liars!
Snooki and JWOWW head off to party in Atlantic City, and Jionni and Roger think they've pulled off the perfect crime by asking Janis to watch Lorenzo while they sneak off to play paintball.
11/12/2013
Snooki & JWowwS3 • E5I Want a Veil!
Lorenzo hits a milestone, the ladies visit their old boardwalk, and JWOWW realizes she might be ready to get married after all when she and Snooki -- and the Joeys -- try on wedding dresses.
11/19/2013
Snooki & JWowwS3 • E6Let the Planning Begin!
Roger and JWOWW gain valuable insight at an adoption fair, and Snooki and Jionni are overwhelmed by wedding planning but excited to tour the site of their future house.
11/26/2013
Snooki & JWowwS3 • E7Baby Boot Camp
Roger tests out his potential dad skills on Lorenzo at "baby boot camp," and the friends are forced to admit they need professional assistance in assembling a swing set.
12/03/2013
