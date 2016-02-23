Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Shawntel & Jasmine and Brandiss & Paweena
Season 1 E 6 • 03/30/2016
Shawntel is concerned that her best friend Jasmine is having a relationship with her ex-boyfriend and Brandiss needs to confess about how she interfered with her best friend Paweena’s three-year relationship.
Suspect
S1 • E1
Allen & Jonathan and Kristen & Thomas
Nev from Catfish & his co-host iO travel across America investigating secret suspicions. In the series premiere, Allen suspects his best friend is hiding an illness & Kristen is concerned her step-brother is binge-drinking.
02/23/2016
Suspect
S1 • E2
Alex & Josh and Roshan & Brian
In this episode of MTV SUSPECT, Alex suspects her best friend Josh wants to transition into a woman and Roshan fears her friend and client is making money on the side as an exotic dancer.
03/02/2016
Suspect
S1 • E3
Anthony & Cassie and Tera & Lebra
In this episode of MTV SUSPECT, Anthony suspects that his girlfriend Cassie is hiding a lupus relapse from him and Tera fears that her dance sister Lebra has dropped out of school and is escorting.
03/09/2016
Suspect
S1 • E4
Quinton & Jeremy, and Roman, Pierce & Sky
In this episode of MTV SUSPECT, Quinton suspects that his brother Jeremy's brain condition has returned and Pierce and his brother Roman suspect their mom Sky is supporting herself by getting money from different men.
03/16/2016
Suspect
S1 • E5
Anthony & Dustin and Brendan & Jamar
In this episode of MTV SUSPECT, Anthony is concerned that his motocross buddy Dustin is missing and Brendan suspects that his boyfriend of 3 years, Jamar, may be stepping out on the relationship.
03/23/2016
Suspect
03/30/2016
Suspect
S1 • E7
Stevie & Elizabeth and Aaron & Mechelle
Stevie worries that her friend Elizabeth is working the streets at night as an escort & looking for love in the wrong places and Aaron is concerned his younger sister, Mechelle, is doing drugs and may be dating a drug dealer.
04/06/2016
Suspect
S1 • E8
Dimitri & Brian and Alicia & Chaz
Dimitri is worried about his frat brother, Brian who has stopped hanging around with the fraternity, and Alicia fears that her best friend, Chaz, has fallen into a deep depression and may harm himself.
04/13/2016
Sneak Peek
01:29
SuspectS1 E8
sneak peek: Jamar travels solo
Nev and iO meet Brendan and learn about his relationship with Jamar.
03/17/2016
Sneak Peek
01:19
SuspectS1 E8
sneak peek: Dustin, MIA
Nev and iO meet Bryan and ask him about Dustin, who has been missing for about a month.
03/18/2016
Sneak Peek
01:33
SuspectS1 E8
sneak peek: an awkward encounter
Trey shares his view on Chaz and mentions his recent medical procedure.
04/08/2016
Sneak Peek
01:23
SuspectS1 E8
sneak peek: a few red flags
Nev and iO visit a frat house to learn about Brian's change of behavior.
04/08/2016
Bonus
01:05
SuspectS1 E8
Epilogue: Your Health is Your Job
iO and Nev talk about Chaz and how brave he is.
04/14/2016
Bonus
00:57
SuspectS1 E8
Epilogue: Are you Happy?
Nev and iO talk about the frat guys and how they all have a great sense of friendship.
04/14/2016
