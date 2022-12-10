Love at First Lie
Dirty Tactics!
Season 1 E 8 • 11/29/2022
The OGs versus newbies divide deepens during an intimacy battle, and Brandi and Lawrence identify which couples to use as pawns in their strategic plan.
42:16
Love at First LieS1 • E1Trust No One!
The lovers and liars arrive at the villa in Malta, alliances and rivalries form as the couples share their love stories, and one pair gets eliminated during the first Truth Ceremony.
10/12/2022
42:13
Love at First LieS1 • E2Backstabbing Will Happen!
The couples compete in a series of chemistry challenges for immunity, and the group grows suspicious of Josh and Monica when they struggle to get vulnerable.
10/12/2022
42:25
Love at First LieS1 • E3Major Ball Drops!
Couples share declarations of love and answer questions about their relationships in a game of trivia, and Tori introduces a twist during the Truth Ceremony.
10/19/2022
42:26
Love at First LieS1 • E4The Shocking Truth!
New arrivals Brenna and Brixton and Brandi and Lawrence get the third degree, Cecy stirs the pot, and the winners of the shocking Power Battle challenge earn immunity and voting privileges.
10/26/2022
42:46
Love at First LieS1 • E5Slow Progress!
Amid the group's guessing rut, Tori hosts a spiritual workshop where the couples must show their vulnerable sides, and Yuriy and Alicia face criticism about their perfection.
11/02/2022
42:38
Love at First LieS1 • E6Much-Needed Lifeline!
A surprise double elimination causes major friction, and Joey and Annabel lead the charge in interrogating two new same-named couples when $50,000 is on the line.
11/15/2022
42:49
Love at First LieS1 • E7Triple Trouble!
Steph and Arabella clash with a new couple, the pairs pose for portraits, and it's still unclear if Steven and Tom are more than BFFs or if Yuriy and Alicia are as perfect as they seem.
11/22/2022
42:34
Love at First LieS1 • E8Dirty Tactics!
The OGs versus newbies divide deepens during an intimacy battle, and Brandi and Lawrence identify which couples to use as pawns in their strategic plan.
11/29/2022
42:29
Love at First LieS1 • E9Fight for Survival!
The group gets physical with a lighthearted yoga challenge, but Brandi and Lawrence's divisive gameplay tactics and Clove's intimacy sharing circle expose some of the couples.
12/06/2022
42:20
Love at First LieS1 • E10The Last Hurrah!
Yuriy and Alicia's chemistry as a couple is called into question after their dance duet at the talent show, and Brandi and Lawrence scramble to save their spot in the house.
12/13/2022
42:35
Love at First LieS1 • E11Nowhere to Hide
With four couples left, the lovers lunch with other housemates and search for last-ditch efforts at deception.
12/20/2022
