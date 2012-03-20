Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Shelby
Season 6 E 8 • 03/23/2021
Shelby is getting ready to have her ex-boyfriend AJ's baby, but he's more focused on the baby he had six months prior with his current girlfriend.
1:02:38
16 and Pregnant
S4
Where Are They Now? Pt. 3
Catch up with girls from Season 3 of 16 and Pregnant and find out about the engagements, surprise break ups, crazy living arrangements and family feuds that have taken place since the cameras stopped rolling.
03/20/2012
Full Ep
41:41
16 and Pregnant
S6 • E1
Madisen
Madisen makes the transition from all-American cheerleader to unexpected motherhood in small town Arkansas with the support of her dad, Nick, her boyfriend, Christian, and extended family.
10/07/2020
Full Ep
41:51
16 and Pregnant
S6 • E2
Rachelle
Rachelle got pregnant two months after she began dating her boyfriend Chase and must adjust to life as a mom while her religious Guatemalan family comes to terms with their new dynamic.
10/13/2020
Full Ep
41:49
16 and Pregnant
S6 • E3
Maddie
Maddie and her mom Crystal were best friends, but their relationship soured after Maddie began dating Korey, so they must all learn to co-exist for the sake of Maddie's baby Kaezleigh.
10/20/2020
Full Ep
41:35
16 and Pregnant
S6 • E4
Camryn
As the COVID-19 pandemic begins, Camryn tries to maintain her composure, despite anxiety about finishing the semester and saving money with her boyfriend Cam before their baby Sadie arrives.
10/27/2020
Full Ep
41:47
16 and Pregnant
S6 • E5
Kash
Kash chronicles her own story as she navigates high school, pregnancy with her daughter Nova and her relationship with Nova's father, all while experiencing the coronavirus global pandemic.
11/10/2020
Full Ep
41:03
16 and Pregnant
S6 • E6
Kali
Kali must prove to her skeptical parents she and her boyfriend Auston can raise their son Bodhi as full-time students while the COVID-19 pandemic keeps them all under one roof.
11/17/2020
Full Ep
41:43
16 and Pregnant
S6 • E7
Selena
Selena and Sean have dated since middle school, but the strain of living with Selena's large family -- and allegations of abuse and infidelity -- complicates the arrival of their baby.
03/16/2021
Full Ep
41:50
16 and Pregnant
S6 • E9
Kyla
Kyla moves in with her aunt as she and her boyfriend Jaboire prepare for the birth of their baby, but as her due date nears, Kyla tries to mend her strained relationship with her mother.
03/30/2021
Full Ep
41:50
16 and Pregnant
S6 • E10
Abygail
An unexpected pregnancy forces the overachieving Abygail to put her ambitious life plans on hold and focus on her emotional health as she continues to process the tragic loss of her father.
04/06/2021
