Did Hollywood Whitewash Stonewall?
Season 1 E 11 • 08/06/2015
Trans women were at the forefront of the LGBT civil rights movement, so Franchesca wonders why they've been whitewashed from the Hollywood movie about the Stonewall riots.
Watching
Full Ep
02:15
Decoded
S1 • E2
iC50: The Perfect Phone For The Whole (Black) Family
Introducing the IC50: a cell phone catering to Black people that helps fight institutional racism by filming police brutality.
06/10/2015
Full Ep
02:32
Decoded
S1 • E3
Does Race Affect Your Dating Life?
Franchesca investigates the personal psychology and internal bias of online dating.
06/10/2015
Full Ep
02:45
Decoded
S1 • E4
13 Things White People Take for Granted
Franchesca questions the widespread practice of race-neutral marketing, from nude-color clothing and white faces on money to the absence of BIPOC characters in Hollywood films.
06/24/2015
Full Ep
04:26
Decoded
S1 • E5
How Do You Handle Racist Jokes?
Franchesca explores how racist jokes are oppressive and shares ways to effectively disarm a person telling an offensive joke.
07/01/2015
Full Ep
02:34
Decoded
S1 • E6
Was That Racist?: An "Inside Out" Parody
Francesca checks in with her Shade, Weariness, Fury, Paranoia and Hope when she faces racial microaggressions from a barista at a coffee shop.
07/08/2015
Full Ep
05:19
Decoded
S1 • E7
10 Excuses Used to Deny Racism Debunked
Franchesca reviews 10 common excuses used by people trying to justify their racist behavior.
07/15/2015
Full Ep
02:33
Decoded
S1 • E8
What If White People Experienced Microaggressions
Franchesca explores scenarios in which BIPOC experience microaggressions and inadvertent insults that stereotype them.
07/22/2015
Full Ep
02:41
Decoded
S1 • E9
If Famous Movie Characters Were Black
Decoded reimagines famous Hollywood movies with Black people as the lead characters to show the double standards they're held to in society.
08/05/2015
Full Ep
02:24
Decoded
S1 • E11
Did Hollywood Whitewash Stonewall?
Trans women were at the forefront of the LGBT civil rights movement, so Franchesca wonders why they've been whitewashed from the Hollywood movie about the Stonewall riots.
08/06/2015
Full Ep
02:54
Decoded
S1 • E10
Five Things You Should Know About Racism
Franchesca gets down to the nitty-gritty about racism and its constructs, and encourages folks to learn from experts in the field how racism functions in society.
08/12/2015
Full Ep
02:51
Decoded
S1 • E13
Greatest Moments in Not Racist History
Franchesca thanks you for shutting down racism by revisiting some great moments in not-racist hostory.
08/20/2015
Full Ep
04:05
Decoded
S1 • E12
Should All Native American Mascots Be Banned?
Franchesca checks in with Native American hip-hop artist Nataanii Means about sports teams appropriating indigenous culture for their mascots.
08/26/2015
Full Ep
02:40
Decoded
S2 • E1
Every Racist Thing Donald Trump Has Said (Almost)
Franchesca revisits some of Donald Trump's most incendiary and racist commentary from his speeches.
09/30/2015
Full Ep
04:52
Decoded
S2 • E2
Six Phrases with Surprisingly Racist Origins
Franchesca reveals the racist origins of everyday phrases along with other problematic words still in use.
10/07/2015
Full Ep
02:46
Decoded
S2 • E3
Can You Name Seven Superheroes of Color?
Franchesca heads to New York City for Comic-Con to interview attendees about representation and ask them why there aren't more BIPOC superheroes.
10/14/2015
Full Ep
03:01
Decoded
S2 • E4
12 Racist Halloween Costumes for Kids
Franchesca and her team of comedians examine a host of racially insensitive costumes based on stereotypes and racial profiling from around the globe.
10/21/2015
Full Ep
04:13
Decoded
S2 • E5
Five Reasons Student Loans are Bulls**t
Franchesca teams up with special guest Ben O'Keefe to shed some light on student debt and what to do about it.
10/28/2015
Full Ep
02:29
Decoded
S2 • E6
White People Whitesplain Whitesplaining
Franchesca is bombarded by whitesplainers.
11/04/2015
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Home Is Where the Party Is in Floribama Shore Season 4
Get ready for new places, new faces and new revelations as the crew hits the road in Floribama Shore Season 4, premiering February 25 at 9/8c.
01/27/2021
Trailer
00:30
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS2
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing Kicks Off Love Gone Wrong Week
Sometimes, love can suck, but Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills are here to help the brokenhearted when Ghosted: Love Gone Missing returns with five brand-new episodes February 8 at 7/6c.
01/27/2021
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS4
Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love Heats Up New Zealand
Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love takes the relations**t show to new heights by bringing the guests (and their wildcard exes) to a chalet down under.
11/01/2019
Trailer
00:30
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
VMAs Host Sebastian Maniscalco Has a Lot to Learn
Sebastian Maniscalco does his best to learn the important names for the 2019 VMAs before he hosts on August 26, but he's got a long way to go.
07/16/2019