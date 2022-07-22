Ridiculousness

Chanel and Sterling CDLXXXVII

Season 26 E 4 • 07/22/2022

Rob, Chanel and Steelo watch videos featuring people who dive into reckless activities too soon, accidental chest injuries from incendiary items and devices, distracted roadsters, and more.

Ridiculousness
S26 • E1
Miles Chamley-Watson

Fencing champion Miles Chamley-Watson joins the gang for clips of sketchy swordplay, champions of everyday activities, bleach blondes making bad decisions and regrettable tattoos.
07/22/2022
Ridiculousness
S26 • E2
Howie Mandel

Actor-comedian Howie Mandel helps the gang assess uninvited guests, talent exhibitions gone wrong and violators of personal boundaries.
07/22/2022
Ridiculousness
S26 • E3
Chanel and Sterling CDLXXXVI

Rob, Chanel and Steelo check out water sports enthusiasts going down the tubes, arcade disasters, people who pushed their chairs too far and extreme public displays of affection.
07/22/2022
Ridiculousness
S26 • E5
Chanel and Sterling CDLXXXVIII

Rob, Chanel and Steelo react to the dangers of ignoring warning signs, women with She-Hulk strength, two-on-one face-offs, unusual sightings, gametime fails and more.
07/22/2022
Ridiculousness
S26 • E6
Chanel and Sterling CDLXXXIX

Rob, Chanel and Sterling reflect on the challenges of mowing the lawn, the adrenaline rush of petty crimes, the thrill of golf-cart joyrides and why sexy selfies might not be for everyone.
07/25/2022
Ridiculousness
S26 • E7
Chanel and Sterling CDXC

Rob, Chanel and Steelo react to internet videos of painful bike collisions, doorbell camera messages, sweet gestures in extreme sports and more.
07/25/2022
Ridiculousness
S26 • E8
Chanel and Sterling CDXCI

Rob and the gang get comfy for videos illustrating what happens after the party stops rocking, unique romantic moments, and situations when lying to little kids is acceptable.
07/25/2022
Ridiculousness
S26 • E9
Chanel and Sterling CDXCII

Steelo, Chanel, and Rob react to videos of sunroof mishaps, best friend betrayals and parade balloons gone wild.
07/25/2022
Ridiculousness
S26 • E10
Jimmie Allen

Rob and the crew welcome country superstar Jimmie Allen with clips of people getting wild on the open road, living life to the fullest and finding a little love.
07/25/2022
